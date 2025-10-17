Glam Up Your Ethnic Outfit With These Trendy Bangles This Diwali

Diwali, the festival of lights, is also the time to shine bright in your most glamorous ethnic looks. From traditional sarees and lehengas to elegant anarkalis and Indo-western gowns, every outfit during this festive season deserves that extra sparkle. And there's no better way to elevate your Diwali look than with beautiful bangles that add grace, tradition, and charm to your ensemble.

Bangles have always been an integral part of Indian culture, symbolising feminine beauty. Whether you prefer something elegant or vibrant, the right set of bangles can instantly complete your festive look. Here are some gorgeous types of bangles you can try this Diwali to make your ethnic outfits even more stunning.

Thread Bangles

(Image Source: Pinterest/ crystallight02)

Thread bangles bring out the playful and colourful spirit of Diwali. Crafted with shiny threads, sequins, and intricate designs, these bangles add a vibrant touch to your ethnic attire. Pair them with a simple Anarkali or a flowy gown. Choose multi-coloured thread bangles to balance neutral-toned outfits and let your wrists do the talking.

Silver Bangles

(Image Source: Pinterest/ sahibafeb04)

For those who love subtle sophistication, silver bangles are the perfect pick this Diwali. Their delicate shine complements festive outfits in deeper shades like maroon, navy, or black. You can opt for chunky cuffs or sleek handcrafted designs to suit your mood. Style them with your silk sarees or contemporary lehengas for a blend of grace and modernity.

Oxidised Bangles

(Image Source: Pinterest/ hibasaesthetic)

Oxidised bangles with their antique black-silver tone are a must-have for Diwali night. These statement pieces add a rustic charm to your look and pair beautifully with traditional outfits like ghagra cholis or embroidered kurtas. If you want to go unconventional, team them with a fusion outfit like a long skirt and crop top to add an edgy festive twist.

Glass Bangles

(Image Source: Canva)

Nothing captures the essence of Indian tradition like the soft jingle of glass bangles. Perfect for Diwali puja or family gatherings, they add colour, sound, and nostalgia to your festive ensemble. Mix and match them with metal kadas or gold bangles for a balanced look. Red, green, and gold glass bangles go wonderfully with sarees and lehengas.

Stone Bangles

(Image Source: Canva)

Stone-studded bangles are ideal for when you want to keep your jewellery minimal yet striking. Embedded with colourful gems, they instantly add a royal touch to your festive attire. Pair them with embroidered sarees, shimmery suits, or lehengas for Diwali party. Their sparkle under the festive lights makes them truly irresistible.

Ghungroo Bangles

(Image Source: Pinterest/ ridarajpoot95)

The soft tinkling of ghungroo bangles adds melody and movement to your Diwali celebrations. They bring a traditional yet fun vibe to your look. These bangles pair beautifully with flowy outfits like lehengas or palazzo sets, perfect for festive evenings, dance functions, or temple rituals during Diwali.