Diwali 2025: Last-Minute DIY Diwali Decoration Ideas To Add Festive Charm To Your Space

Diwali will be celebrated on October 20, this year, marking a time of joy, prosperity, and new beginnings. The festival is known for its age-old rituals, from lighting diyas and performing Lakshmi puja to sharing sweets and decorating homes to welcome positivity and abundance. Among all these traditions, decorating the home plays a vital role in creating the festive ambience.

If you’re short on time but still want to make your space sparkle, here are some simple yet creative DIY Diwali decor ideas that can instantly transform your home into a vibrant, welcoming haven.

Ethnic Cushion Covers:

Add a festive charm to your living room with colourful ethnic cushion covers. Their vibrant prints and luxurious fabrics can instantly brighten up your sofa and create a cozy festive vibe. These flexible décor elements are an easy way to bring Diwali hues and warmth into your space.

Floral Rangoli:

Nothing says Diwali like a beautiful floral rangoli at your doorstep. Use fresh marigolds, rose petals, or colourful powders to design traditional patterns. It’s a simple yet elegant way to welcome guests and infuse your home with festive energy.

Tea Light And Diyas Arrangement:

Light diyas or tea lights creatively on trays, in glass jars, or around plants to spread a warm glow. You can also use scented candles to enhance the festive aroma and mood. This traditional lighting instantly uplifts the spirit of Diwali celebration.

Handmade Paper Lanterns:

Add a playful touch to your home with handmade paper lanterns. Crafted from old newspapers, coloured papers, or recycled materials, these eco-friendly lights look stunning when hung near windows or balconies. They are a budget-friendly way to brighten up your festive décor.

Eye-Catchy Wall Hangings:

Decorate your walls with striking wall hangings that blend tradition with modern style. Whether it’s a macramé piece or a wooden design, these décor items bring a touch of elegance and warmth to your home this Diwali.

Candle Decoration:

Illuminate every corner of your home with decorative candles in various shapes and sizes. Arrange them in clusters or along shelves to create a magical glow. The soft light and fragrance of candles make your Diwali evening truly enchanting.