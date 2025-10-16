Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeLifestyleDiwali 2025: Last-Minute DIY Diwali Decoration Ideas To Add Festive Charm To Your Space

Diwali 2025: Last-Minute DIY Diwali Decoration Ideas To Add Festive Charm To Your Space

Add sparkle to your Diwali celebrations with these quick, budget-friendly DIY décor ideas that bring light, colour, and festive charm to every corner of your home.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 16 Oct 2025 07:30 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Diwali will be celebrated on October 20, this year, marking a time of joy, prosperity, and new beginnings. The festival is known for its age-old rituals, from lighting diyas and performing Lakshmi puja to sharing sweets and decorating homes to welcome positivity and abundance. Among all these traditions, decorating the home plays a vital role in creating the festive ambience.

If you’re short on time but still want to make your space sparkle, here are some simple yet creative DIY Diwali decor ideas that can instantly transform your home into a vibrant, welcoming haven.

ALSO READ: Diwali 2025: Beautiful Floral Decor Ideas To Elevate Your Home Vibe This Festive Season

Ethnic Cushion Covers:

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

Add a festive charm to your living room with colourful ethnic cushion covers. Their vibrant prints and luxurious fabrics can instantly brighten up your sofa and create a cozy festive vibe. These flexible décor elements are an easy way to bring Diwali hues and warmth into your space.

Floral Rangoli:

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

Nothing says Diwali like a beautiful floral rangoli at your doorstep. Use fresh marigolds, rose petals, or colourful powders to design traditional patterns. It’s a simple yet elegant way to welcome guests and infuse your home with festive energy.

Tea Light And Diyas Arrangement:

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

Light diyas or tea lights creatively on trays, in glass jars, or around plants to spread a warm glow. You can also use scented candles to enhance the festive aroma and mood. This traditional lighting instantly uplifts the spirit of Diwali celebration.

Handmade Paper Lanterns:

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

Add a playful touch to your home with handmade paper lanterns. Crafted from old newspapers, coloured papers, or recycled materials, these eco-friendly lights look stunning when hung near windows or balconies. They are a budget-friendly way to brighten up your festive décor.

Eye-Catchy Wall Hangings:

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

Decorate your walls with striking wall hangings that blend tradition with modern style. Whether it’s a macramé piece or a wooden design, these décor items bring a touch of elegance and warmth to your home this Diwali.

Candle Decoration:

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

Illuminate every corner of your home with decorative candles in various shapes and sizes. Arrange them in clusters or along shelves to create a magical glow. The soft light and fragrance of candles make your Diwali evening truly enchanting.

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
Read
Published at : 16 Oct 2025 07:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
Home Decor Diwali 2025 Diwali Decoration Ideas DIY Diwali Decoration
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
‘He Loves Trump’: Donald Trump Says PM Modi Assured Him India Will Stop Buying Russian Oil
‘He Loves Trump’: Donald Trump Says PM Modi Assured Him India Will Stop Buying Russian Oil
World
Trump Confident On China Trade Talks Despite Rare Earth Export Tensions
Trump Confident On China Trade Talks Despite Rare Earth Export Tensions
Election 2025
Bihar Elections: BJP Releases Third List Of Candidates-Check Names
Bihar Elections: BJP Releases Third List Of Candidates-Check Names
Election 2025
BJP’s Second List for Bihar Polls: Who Lost Tickets, Who Got Electoral Chance- Key Takeaways
BJP’s Second List for Bihar Polls: Who Lost Tickets, Who Got Electoral Chance -Key Takeaways
Advertisement

Videos

JDU announces 57 candidates; LJP says no seat-sharing dispute as Upendra Kushwaha meets Amit Shah
JDU Announces Candidates for Rajgir and Other Key Seats; LJP Yet to Release Official List Ahead of Bihar Elections
JDU Finalizes Candidates for Key Bihar Seats, Leaving NDA Allies, Including Chirag Paswan, in Speculation
Upendra Kushwaha Meets Amit Shah in Delhi as NDA Explores Seat Adjustment Formula
Congress Welcomes Upset Upendra Kushwaha As He Meets Amit Shah In Delhi
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Battle For Bengal's Soul: 2026 Election Could Redefine India's Political Map
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget