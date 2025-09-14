Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeLifestyleDurga Puja 2025: Significance Of The Laal Paad Shada Saree In Bengali Rituals

Durga Puja 2025: Significance Of The Laal Paad Shada Saree In Bengali Rituals

Know why Bengali women drape the iconic white and red Laal Paad Shada saree during Durga Puja, its ritualistic importance, and deep cultural symbolism.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 14 Sep 2025 04:48 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Durga Puja, the grand festival that celebrated the homecoming of Goddess Durga, is incomplete without the sight of Bengali women gracefully draped in the iconic Laal Paad Shada saree. The crisp white fabric with a striking red border, is a cultural identity, a ritual, and a symbol of feminine power deeply rooted in centuries of tradition. As the dhaak beats fill the air and the fragrance of dhunuchi wafts across the pandals, these sarees stand out as a timeless expression of devotion and elegance.

The Laal Paad Shada saree holds a significance that goes far beyond aesthetics. It carries emotions, history, and spiritual beliefs. Every year, during Durga Puja, Bengali women wear this saree to honour the goddess and embody her strength, purity, and nurturing essence.

ALSO READ: Durga Puja 2025: The Tradition Behind Using Brothel Soil In Durga Idols

The Symbolism Of White And Red In Durga Puja

The choice of white and red in the Laal Paad Shada saree is deeply symbolic. White represents purity, peace, and serenity. These qualities are believed to mirror the goddess's divine grace. Red, on the other hand, stands for power, fertility, and the energy of life. Together, they reflect the perfect balance of shakti and shuddhi.

During Sindoor Khela on Vijaydashami, married women smear sindoor on each other while dressed in these traditional sarees. This reinforces the symbolism of marital bliss, prosperity, and collective strength. It's a Bengali tradition that transforms the attire into a spiritual armour that unites women in devotion and solidarity.

Rituals And Cultural Importance Of The Laal Pad Shada Saree

Wearing the Laal Paad Shada saree during Durga Puja is not just about tradition, it is a ritual in itself. Women drape it particularly during Anjali, Aarti, and Sindoor Khela, making it inseparable from the puja rituals. The saree represents a woman’s role as both a devotee and an embodiment of Goddess Durga’s own power.

The red border added vibrancy, transforming it into a festive garment. Over time, it has become the quintessential Durga Puja attire, a visual thread binding generations of women to their cultural and spiritual roots.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani specialises in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. When she is not at her desk, she can be found whipping up a delicious cake!
Read
Published at : 14 Sep 2025 04:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
Durga Puja 2025 Durga Puja Rituals Laal Paad Shada Saree Bengali Women Saree Tradition
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
PM Modi Blames Congress For 'Changing Demography Of Assam': 'Allowed Infiltrators In Greed Of Vote Bank'
PM Modi Blames Congress For 'Changing Demography Of Assam': 'Allowed Infiltrators In Greed Of Vote Bank'
World
‘Far-Right Thugs Don't Speak For Britain’: UK Leaders Condemn Tommy Robinson’s Rally After London Clashes
‘Far-Right Thugs Don't Speak For Britain’: UK Leaders Condemn Tommy Robinson’s Rally After London Clashes
World
Nepal PM Sushila Karki Declares Gen Z Protest Victims As Martyrs, Announces Aid
Nepal PM Sushila Karki Declares Gen Z Protest Victims As Martyrs, Announces Aid
India
Pakistan Funding Reconstruction Of LeT Headquarters Destroyed In Op Sindoor: Intel Report
Pakistan Funding Reconstruction Of LeT Headquarters Destroyed In Op Sindoor: Intel Report
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Wild Elephant Herd Enters Haridwar; Multiple Disturbing Incidents Reported Across States
Breaking: 12 Pakistani Soldiers Killed In Taliban Attack In South Waziristan’s Badar Gali
Breaking: Bolero Falls Into River In Rajasthan; Smuggling, Rescues And Political Protests Unfold
Breaking: Bolero Falls In River In Rajasthan, Political And Food Scams Spark Chaos Across States
Breaking: Delhi Police Registers Fir Against Congress In Pm Modi Mother Deepfake Video Row
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhiroop Chowdhury
Abhiroop Chowdhury
Big Pharma Firms' Addiction Playbook And Why India Should Be Wary | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget