HomeReligionDurga Puja 2025: The Tradition Behind Using Brothel Soil In Durga Idols

Soil from brothels, along with Ganga clay and sacred elements, is considered vital in completing Durga idols for Durga Puja 2025.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 12 Sep 2025 10:49 AM (IST)
As Kolkata gears up for Durga Puja 2025, the lanes of Kumartuli once again transform into a hub of devotion and artistry. Here, skilled idol makers spend months shaping the image of Goddess Durga with clay and precision. Yet, what makes these idols truly unique is not only craftsmanship but also the sacred materials used in their creation. Alongside clay from the banks of the Ganga, cow dung, and cow urine, a deeply rooted tradition insists on one more surprising element, soil collected from a brothel’s courtyard. Without this soil, known as punya mati, the idol of Durga is believed to remain incomplete.

The Sacred Practice Of Collecting Soil

According to tradition, idol makers must respectfully request soil from outside brothels. They receive it as a gift from a sex worker's hand. This act, often done with bowed heads and pure intent, is not just ritualistic, it symbolises dignity and respect towards women from all walks of life.

For generations, artisans have upheld this practice, seeing the soil as an essential blessing that completes the form of Goddess Durga.

Why Brothel Soil Is Considered Pure

In Hindu tradition, a woman is seen as the embodiment of Goddess Lakshmi. She's believed to symbolise prosperity and divine power.

It is believed that when a man abandons his wife to visit a prostitute, all his virtues and good deeds remain at her doorstep, holding the essence of purity and virtue behind. Over time, this soil has become an indispensable element in the making of Durga idols, reflecting both spiritual belief and deep cultural symbolism.

Other Essential Elements For Durga Idols

The soil from brothels is only one part of the sacred mix. Clay from the Ganga’s banks, cow dung, and cow urine are also used in make the idols of Maa Durga. Together, these elements hold immense spiritual value, ensuring that the idol is not just a piece of art but a sacred embodiment of the goddess herself.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani specialises in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. When she is not at her desk, she can be found whipping up a delicious cake!
Read
Published at : 12 Sep 2025 10:49 AM (IST)
Tags :
Durga Puja 2025 Brothel Soil Durga Idols Kumartuli Idol Making
