Can Vitamin B12 Help Fight Brain Cancer? Scientists Explore A New Way To Target Glioblastoma

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom New vitamin B12 treatment targets aggressive glioblastoma brain cancer.

Modified B12 crossed blood-brain barrier, enhanced anti-tumor effects.

This therapy, not a supplement, requires human clinical trials.

One of the most aggressive and challenging types of brain cancer to treat is still glioblastoma. The majority of patients only live for 15 months following diagnosis, and the disease frequently returns despite advancements in surgery, radiation and chemotherapy. Researchers are reportedly looking into a modified vitamin B12-based treatment that may help get beyond the brain's natural defences against brain cancer. Instead of taking vitamin B12 as a dietary supplement, researchers, as per reports, have created an experimental substance that can deliver chemicals that fight cancer straight to brain tumours. According to preliminary research on animals and in laboratories, the strategy may enhance medication delivery while minimising harm to healthy tissue.

Why Glioblastoma Is So Difficult To Treat

Glioblastoma is the most prevalent malignant brain tumour in adults, according to the American Brain Tumor Association (ABTA). Complete surgical excision is nearly impossible due to its fast growth and spread into neighbouring brain tissue. Patients typically need radiation and chemotherapy with temozolomide even after surgery, but recurrence is still frequent.

The blood-brain barrier, a network of closely spaced blood vessels that shields the brain from dangerous substances, is one such barrier. Although this barrier is necessary for proper brain function, it also hinders the effective delivery of many anti-cancer medications to tumour cells.

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How Vitamin B12-Based Therapy Could Help

Nitrosylcobalamin (NO-Cbl), a modified version of vitamin B12 that releases nitric oxide, was the subject of a recent study that was published in Oncoscience. According to scientists, vitamin B12 may be used as a vehicle for targeted medication delivery since rapidly proliferating tumour cells absorb higher concentrations of the vitamin through specific receptors. The study found that NO-Cbl accumulated preferentially in glioblastoma tissue and successfully passed the blood-brain barrier in animal models. Additionally, scientists discovered that the substance was active inside tumours for at least 24 hours, lowering exposure in healthy organs while enabling nitric oxide to target cancer cells.

The results also indicated that the anti-tumour effects of combining NO-Cbl with current medicines such as temozolomide and the investigational therapy TRAIL were more potent than those of each treatment alone. These findings offer a preliminary basis for the creation of more focused glioblastoma treatments.

Researchers emphasise that this medication is not the same as regular vitamin B12 injections or tablets. Instead of using a nutritional supplement, the therapy makes use of a specially designed medication. Patients shouldn't self-medicate because there is presently no proof that taking more vitamin B12 will prevent or treat brain cancer.

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What Happens Next?

Despite the positive outcomes, the study is still in the preclinical phase. The treatment must go through human clinical studies to validate its safety, figure out the best dosage and verify whether it increases survival before it can be made available. Additionally, researchers intend to look into whether the therapy might address medication resistance, which is one of the main issues with glioblastoma treatment.

According to experts, the study is a significant step toward brain cancer precision therapy. Researchers want to create treatments that can more successfully target tumours while minimising damage to healthy brain tissue by employing vitamin B12 as a tailored delivery method as opposed to a vitamin supplement. The discovery offers a potential new route in the hunt for better treatments for one of the most difficult tumours in the world, but patients should approach the results with cautious hope.

Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.









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