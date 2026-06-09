Could Makhana Be Affecting Your Health? Watch For These 5 Symptoms

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Allergic reactions and blood thinner interactions are also concerns.

Makhana has become a go-to snack for many health-conscious people. Whether it's for weight loss, better heart health or managing blood sugar levels, this crunchy snack is often praised for being low in calories and rich in nutrients. But while makhana is considered healthy, that doesn't mean it's the right choice for everyone. Health experts point out that certain medical conditions can make makhana less suitable and, in some cases, it may even worsen existing symptoms. That's why it's important to understand how your body responds before making it a regular part of your diet.

These Health Conditions May Require Extra Caution

If you often struggle with bloating, gas or a heavy feeling in your stomach, you may want to be mindful of how much makhana you eat. Its fibre content is one of its biggest strengths, but for people dealing with digestive conditions such as Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) or Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD), too much fibre can sometimes trigger discomfort instead of relieving it. People with high uric acid levels or gout should also be careful. Makhana contains purines, which the body converts into uric acid. For someone already dealing with elevated uric acid levels, excessive consumption could potentially contribute to joint pain and inflammation.

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Another group that may need to watch their intake is those with a history of kidney stones. Some experts believe that the oxalates found in makhana may increase the risk of stone formation in people who are already prone to the condition. While this doesn't mean it must be avoided completely, moderation is often advised.

Don't Ignore These Warning Signs

Although rare, allergic reactions to makhana can happen. If you notice itching, rashes, swelling or difficulty breathing after eating it, it's important to stop consuming it and seek medical advice. People who are allergic to nuts or seeds should be particularly cautious, as certain proteins can trigger similar reactions. Those taking blood-thinning medications may also want to speak to their doctor before adding large amounts of makhana to their diet. The vitamin K present in makhana can influence the body's blood-clotting process, which may affect how some medications work.

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The good news is that for most people, makhana remains a healthy and nutritious snack. The key is recognising that no single food suits everyone. If you have an underlying health condition or are unsure about how a particular food fits into your diet, a quick conversation with your healthcare provider can help you make the safest choice.

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