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HomeLifestyleWHO Says Contaminated Food Claims 1.5 Mn Young Lives Every Year

WHO Says Contaminated Food Claims 1.5 Mn Young Lives Every Year

866 million people fell ill and 1.5 million died - all due to contaminated food. A new WHO report highlights a silent crisis that exists in plain sight.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 09 Jun 2026 06:52 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Implementing known solutions requires global will and urgent action.

Think about the last meal you had. You probably didn't think twice about it. None of us does. And yet, for millions of families around the world, an ordinary plate of food has become something far more sinister. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has just released a report that should stop us all in our tracks. Contaminated food killed nearly 1.5 million people in 2021 alone, and made a staggering 866 million others seriously ill. These aren't abstract statistics. These are mothers, fathers, and heartbreakingly, an enormous number of very small children.

What makes this harder to stomach is the fact that most of these deaths didn't have to happen. Clean water, basic hygiene, and proper food storage are not extraordinary demands. And yet, across much of the world, they remain out of reach.

Children Are Paying The Highest Price

Here is the figure that should keep every parent awake at night. Children under five make up just 9 per cent of the global population, yet they account for nearly a third of all foodborne disease cases. Their immune systems haven't yet developed the defences that adults take for granted, which means the bacteria, viruses, and parasites hiding in contaminated food hit them far harder and far faster.

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For these little ones, a bout of diarrhoea isn't merely unpleasant it can be a death sentence. Small bodies dehydrate rapidly, and without swift medical attention, children can deteriorate within hours. Every single one of those 1.5 million deaths has a face, a name, and a family that will never be the same again.

Poison You Cannot See Or Taste

We tend to picture food poisoning as something immediate, a dodgy prawn, spoilt milk, a stomach turned overnight. But WHO's report forces us to confront a far quieter, far more insidious threat. Heavy metals like lead and methylmercury are getting into our food supply, and unlike a stomach bug, you won't feel them working. Not at first.

These chemicals are targeting children's brains whilst they are still forming. The consequences stunted cognitive development, impaired learning, and lasting neurological damage don't announce themselves with a fever or a rash. They show up years later, in a classroom, in a child who struggles to keep up and nobody quite knows why.

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And then there is the death toll that chemical contamination is quietly racking up. A full 73 per cent of all foodborne deaths in 2021 were attributable to chemical hazards, not bacteria or viruses, as most of us would assume. Inorganic arsenic was linked to 42 per cent of those deaths. Led to 31 per cent. These are elements that cause heart disease, stroke, and cancer, and they are reaching people through the most fundamental thing in human life: food.

We have the knowledge to fix this. We have known for years what needs to be done. The question that this report poses, uncomfortably and urgently, is whether we have the will to actually do it before another 1.5 million people pay the price for our inaction.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What are the long-term health consequences of chemical contamination in food?

Heavy metals like lead and methylmercury target children's developing brains, causing stunted cognitive development, impaired learning, and lasting neurological damage that manifest years later.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
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Published at : 09 Jun 2026 06:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
Poison WHO Contaminated Water
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