Gas stove knobs are among the most frequently touched parts of the kitchen, but they are often overlooked during regular cleaning. Oil from hands, food splashes and steam released while cooking can gradually leave a sticky layer of grease on them. Over time, this makes the knobs look dirty and difficult to operate.

However, cleaning greasy gas stove knobs does not require expensive cleaning products or harsh chemicals. A few commonly available household ingredients, such as dish soap, white vinegar and baking soda, can help remove stubborn grease and food stains.

Here is a simple step-by-step guide to cleaning sticky gas stove knobs at home without excessive scrubbing.

1. Turn Off The Gas And Remove The Knobs

Before starting the cleaning process, make sure the gas stove is completely switched off and has cooled down. If possible, turn off the gas supply from the regulator as an additional safety measure.

Gently pull the knobs straight out to remove them. Most gas stove knobs can be taken off easily. If a knob feels stuck, try moving it gently rather than pulling it forcefully, as excessive pressure could damage its internal mechanism.

Keep all the removed knobs in a small bowl so that they do not get misplaced.

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2. Soak The Knobs In Warm Water And Dish Soap

Take a bowl of warm water and add a generous amount of dishwashing liquid. Put all the knobs into the mixture and leave them to soak for around 15 to 20 minutes.

This helps loosen accumulated grease and dried food stains, making them easier to remove without vigorous scrubbing.

If the knobs have a particularly stubborn layer of oil, you can also add one tablespoon of white vinegar to the water. It can help loosen the greasy residue.

3. Use An Old Toothbrush To Remove Grease

After soaking, take the knobs out of the water and gently clean them using an old toothbrush.

Pay special attention to the edges, grooves and back portions of the knobs, as these areas can collect grease and dirt over time.

For stubborn or old stains, mix two tablespoons of baking soda with a little water to prepare a paste. Apply it to the affected areas and leave it for around five minutes. Gently scrub with the toothbrush afterwards.

You can also use a toothpick or cotton bud to remove dirt trapped in narrow gaps. Avoid steel wool and rough scrubbers, as they may scratch the plastic or metal surface.

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4. Clean The Area Around The Stove Knobs

While the knobs are soaking, you can clean the area around their attachment points.

Take a soft cloth, lightly dampen it with soapy water and wipe around the knob stems to remove accumulated grease and food residue.

However, avoid pouring water directly onto the gas stove. Make sure no water enters the gas openings or other exposed parts of the appliance.

5. Rinse And Dry The Knobs Properly

Once the cleaning process is complete, rinse the knobs thoroughly with clean water to remove all traces of dish soap and baking soda.

Pay attention to the small grooves and corners where cleaning residue may remain.

Wipe them with a clean cloth and allow them to air-dry for a few minutes. Make sure the knobs are completely dry before putting them back, as trapped moisture can contribute to further dirt accumulation or corrosion.

6. Reattach The Knobs And Keep Them Clean

Once completely dry, carefully place the knobs back onto their respective stems. Turn them gently to check whether they are fitted properly and move smoothly.

Follow the appliance manufacturer's instructions for reassembly and use. If a knob does not fit correctly or the gas control feels unusual, do not use the stove until it has been checked.

To prevent grease from building up again, wipe the knobs regularly with a clean cloth. Cleaning them every few days can help prevent stubborn grease deposits and make kitchen maintenance easier.