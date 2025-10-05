Building Healthy Habits Early: Why Schools Must Lead The Fight Against Childhood Obesity

{By: Dr. Smriti Pahwa}

Childhood obesity is one of the biggest health crises we are currently facing. Kids today have access to junk food and sugary drinks all day long, additionally we are observing a culture of sedentary lifestyle that focuses on screen time, resulting in kids developing unhealthy habits. If these habits are not checked timely, they can potentially manifest into a lifetime of obesity, diabetes, and heart disease. We cannot afford this! Schools, where children spend a significant amount of time, offer a unique opportunity to develop healthier lifestyle choices in many ways.

Nutrition Education And Healthy Food Options

Schools could provide students with huge opportunities to model better food choices. Schools can serve balanced, nutritious meals in their cafeterias by reducing the number of high calorie snacks available on-site and even, to some degree, restrict how often we send our children to school with junk food. Nutrition education in schools, if applied consciously, could help, not just students but their parents as well learn how to read food labels, portion control, and value the true worth of fresh fruits and vegetables. This helps develop the skills necessary to shop and eat healthy meals away from school.

Increasing Physical Activity

It is essential that children engage in physical activity each day, but far too many children today are not getting that 30 minutes of physical activity a day. Schools can provide a way for children to be active in their lives by having physical education classes in their schedule while improving opportunities for active breaks in lessons. Schools can promote a healthy and active lifestyle in many ways: encouraging students to engage in physical activity games in the stipulated physical education slots in the regular timetable, with active breaks throughout the day. Schools can also give students opportunities to be active during out of school time activities (e.g. sports, yoga, dance) and promote active transportation to school through walking and biking.

Developing A Supportive Environment

Cultural/mindset shift is important to develop a healthy culture in school. Beyond food and physical activity and nutritional content, we need to create an environment that builds well-rounded health and well-being, an environment that values, acknowledges and applauds healthy lifestyle.

Long-Term Effects

When schools are emphasizing and prioritizing healthy living, they are truly beginning the process of planting seeds for positive healthy living behaviours for a lifetime. The habits children develop at an early stage in life are typically established into adulthood and will provide them with a greater opportunity to reduce the risk of chronic diseases and subsequently develop a healthier generation in the future. By prioritizing their role in this movement, schools are not simply teaching children theoretical academic subjects but engaging in active application to protect their health and future.

The author, Dr. Smriti Pahwa, is the Director, Scale up Programs, Arogya World.

