Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeHealthMalaika Arora’s 7 Simple Chinese Movements To Transform Her Body — WATCH

Malaika Arora’s 7 Simple Chinese Movements To Transform Her Body — WATCH

Watch Malaika Arora perform 7 Chinese movements inspired by Qigong and Tai Chi that relieve stiffness, boost lymph flow, and enhance flexibility in just 2 minutes.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 05 Oct 2025 12:52 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Bollywood star Malaika Arora continues to inspire fans not just with her style but also through her fitness habits. At 51, she proves that dedication, discipline, and smart exercises can help maintain a toned, youthful physique. Recently, she shared a short Instagram video featuring “7 Chinese Movements," a set of gentle yet powerful exercises she swears by to release tension, improve flexibility, and stimulate lymphatic flow.

Malaika believes that these exercises can make the body feel “ten years younger and five kilos lighter in just two minutes."

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

ALSO READ: Salt, Sugar, Or Sitting: What Really Puts The Heart At Risk?

What Are Malaika’s “7 Chinese Movements”?

Here’s a closer look at her routine:

  • Neck Rolls And Shoulder Openers: Fingers interlocked near the chest, shoulders move side to side to ease stiffness and improve posture.
  • Spinal Rotations: Hands rotate while loosening the spine to relieve back tension and stimulate blood and lymph flow.
  • Arm Circles And Shoulder Lifts: Opens the chest, reduces tightness, and boosts circulation in the upper body.
  • Torso Bends And Side Stretches: Stretch the core and sides, increase flexibility, and aid circulation.
  • Hip Circles And Pelvic Tilts: Loosens hips and lower back while assisting lymphatic drainage.
  • Leg Stretches And Kicks: Strengthens legs, improves balance, and encourages blood flow.
  • Full-Body Flow Movements: Smooth sequences combining all exercises for energy circulation, relaxation, and tension release.

Malaika captioned her video: “7 Chinese Movements That Melt Away Your Stiffness And Boost Your Lymphatic Flow. They look a little different, but they release hidden tension and open up your body in powerful ways.”

Why These Movements Work

While not a rigidly defined routine, these exercises draw from centuries-old Chinese practices designed to harmonise body and mind. Regular performance can help improve flexibility, alleviate stiffness, stimulate lymphatic drainage, and enhance overall circulation. Malaika’s demonstration makes it easy for anyone to integrate these movements into a daily routine, even for as little as two minutes.

For fans looking to rejuvenate their body, relieve hidden tension, and feel lighter and more energetic, Malaika’s simple yet powerful routine is a perfect start.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

Check out below Health Tools-
Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )

Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator

Published at : 05 Oct 2025 12:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
Malaika Arora 7 Chinese Movements Qigong Exercises Tai Chi Routine Celebrity Workouts
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Air India Amritsar-Birmingham Flight Detects RAT Deployment Mid-Air, Lands Safely
Air India Amritsar-Birmingham Flight Detects RAT Deployment Mid-Air, Lands Safely
Cities
6 Dead As Massive Landslide Hits Darjeeling, Villages Cut Off After Bridge Collapse
6 Dead As Massive Landslide Hits Darjeeling, Villages Cut Off After Bridge Collapse
India
Health Ministry Calls For Emergency Meet After Toxic Cough Syrup Claims Children's Lives In MP, Rajasthan
Health Ministry Calls Emergency Meeting After Child Deaths Due To Toxic Cough Syrup
World
Israel Agreed To 'Withdrawal Line', Ceasefire To Come Into Effect After Hamas' Confirmation: Trump
Israel Agreed To 'Withdrawal Line', Ceasefire To Come Into Effect After Hamas' Confirmation: Trump
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Multi-State Violence, Disasters And Election Stir Shake Bihar And Several States Update!!!
Breaking: Tragic Spate Of Violence And Disasters Across States — Elections, Murders, Fires, And Protests
Breaking: Shooter Injures Two; Hamza At Large As Prayagraj Car Hits Immersion Crowd — Six Injured On
Alert: Deadly Cough Syrup Claims 11 Lives Across States, Violence Erupts In Chhindwara
Shocking: Drunk Man And Chain-Snatcher Caught On Railway Tracks In Separate Incidents
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget