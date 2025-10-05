Malaika Arora’s 7 Simple Chinese Movements To Transform Her Body — WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Bollywood star Malaika Arora continues to inspire fans not just with her style but also through her fitness habits. At 51, she proves that dedication, discipline, and smart exercises can help maintain a toned, youthful physique. Recently, she shared a short Instagram video featuring “7 Chinese Movements," a set of gentle yet powerful exercises she swears by to release tension, improve flexibility, and stimulate lymphatic flow.

Malaika believes that these exercises can make the body feel “ten years younger and five kilos lighter in just two minutes."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

ALSO READ: Salt, Sugar, Or Sitting: What Really Puts The Heart At Risk?

What Are Malaika’s “7 Chinese Movements”?

Here’s a closer look at her routine:

Neck Rolls And Shoulder Openers: Fingers interlocked near the chest, shoulders move side to side to ease stiffness and improve posture.

Fingers interlocked near the chest, shoulders move side to side to ease stiffness and improve posture. Spinal Rotations: Hands rotate while loosening the spine to relieve back tension and stimulate blood and lymph flow.

Hands rotate while loosening the spine to relieve back tension and stimulate blood and lymph flow. Arm Circles And Shoulder Lifts: Opens the chest, reduces tightness, and boosts circulation in the upper body.

Opens the chest, reduces tightness, and boosts circulation in the upper body. Torso Bends And Side Stretches: Stretch the core and sides, increase flexibility, and aid circulation.

Stretch the core and sides, increase flexibility, and aid circulation. Hip Circles And Pelvic Tilts: Loosens hips and lower back while assisting lymphatic drainage.

Loosens hips and lower back while assisting lymphatic drainage. Leg Stretches And Kicks: Strengthens legs, improves balance, and encourages blood flow.

Strengthens legs, improves balance, and encourages blood flow. Full-Body Flow Movements: Smooth sequences combining all exercises for energy circulation, relaxation, and tension release.

Malaika captioned her video: “7 Chinese Movements That Melt Away Your Stiffness And Boost Your Lymphatic Flow. They look a little different, but they release hidden tension and open up your body in powerful ways.”

Why These Movements Work

While not a rigidly defined routine, these exercises draw from centuries-old Chinese practices designed to harmonise body and mind. Regular performance can help improve flexibility, alleviate stiffness, stimulate lymphatic drainage, and enhance overall circulation. Malaika’s demonstration makes it easy for anyone to integrate these movements into a daily routine, even for as little as two minutes.

For fans looking to rejuvenate their body, relieve hidden tension, and feel lighter and more energetic, Malaika’s simple yet powerful routine is a perfect start.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

Check out below Health Tools-

Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )

Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator