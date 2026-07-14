Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Seven-day Udaipur trip estimated budget is Rs 20,000-35,000.

As the monsoon arrives, Udaipur transforms into one of India's most picturesque destinations. The City of Lakes becomes even more enchanting with rain-filled lakes, mist-covered Aravalli hills, lush greenery, and cool weather. From royal palaces and heritage sites to scenic boat rides and wildlife escapes, Udaipur offers the perfect blend of history and nature during the rainy season. Adding to its appeal, Condé Nast Traveller has featured Udaipur and Sonkhaliya among the 16 best monsoon destinations in India, praising the city's scenic lake views, royal heritage, and breathtaking landscapes. The iconic Sajjangarh Monsoon Palace is especially known for offering panoramic views of the city during the rains. Here's how you can spend an unforgettable week in Udaipur.

Day 1: Discover Udaipur's Royal Heritage

Begin your trip with a visit to the magnificent City Palace, one of Rajasthan's most iconic landmarks. Explore its grand courtyards, royal galleries, museums, and intricate architecture while enjoying spectacular views of Lake Pichola. In the afternoon, take a relaxing boat ride on Lake Pichola, passing attractions like Jag Mandir and the Lake Palace. Spend your evening at Bagore Ki Haveli, where you can admire its historic architecture and watch traditional Rajasthani folk dance performances. End the day by seeking blessings at the famous Jagdish Temple, dedicated to Lord Vishnu.

Estimated Budget: Rs2,000-Rs3,000 (entry tickets, boating, local transport and meals).

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Day 2: Experience Udaipur's Scenic Beauty

Start your morning at Sajjangarh Monsoon Palace, perched atop the Aravalli Hills. During the monsoon, the palace offers breathtaking views of rain-soaked hills, Lake Pichola, and Fateh Sagar Lake. Next, head to Shilpgram, a vibrant rural arts and crafts complex showcasing Rajasthan's folk traditions, handicrafts, and tribal culture. Later, enjoy a boat ride on Fateh Sagar Lake, followed by a peaceful stroll through Saheliyon Ki Bari, known for its marble pavilions, lotus pools, and beautiful fountains.

Estimated Budget: Rs2,000-Rs2,500 per person.

Days 3 To 7: Explore Udaipur's Monsoon Eco Tours

To make the most of the rainy season, the Rajasthan Forest Department is launching special Eco-Destination Tours from July 18. These guided tours allow travellers to explore waterfalls, forests, wildlife sanctuaries, and hidden natural attractions across the Mewar and Marwar regions.

Available packages include:

Gormghat – Rs2,250

Bhilberi Waterfall – Rs2,000

Phulwari Ki Naal – Rs2,000

Jaisamand Wildlife Sanctuary – Rs1,750

Sitamata Sanctuary & Jakham Dam – Rs2,250

Bassi Sanctuary & Menal Waterfall – Rs2,250

Ranakpur–Kumbhalgarh Sanctuary – Rs2,750

Each package includes travel by AC bus, a guide, forest entry fees, breakfast, lunch, dinner, and, on selected routes, an open jeep safari. These tours offer a completely different side of Rajasthan, combining waterfalls, forests, wildlife, and scenic mountain landscapes.

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Estimated Budget For A Week-Long Udaipur Trip

A seven-day monsoon holiday in Udaipur can be planned comfortably depending on your travel style.

Approximate expenses:

Hotel stay: Rs8,000-Rs15,000

Food: Rs3,000-Rs5,000

Local sightseeing & boating: Rs3,000-Rs5,000

Eco-tour packages: Rs1,750-Rs2,750 per tour

Local transport: Rs2,000-Rs3,000

Estimated Total Budget: Rs20,000-Rs35,000 per person (excluding travel to Udaipur).

Whether you're drawn to royal palaces, peaceful lakes, breathtaking viewpoints, or nature-filled adventures, Udaipur offers an unforgettable monsoon experience. With thoughtful planning, you can enjoy the city's rich heritage, scenic beauty, and exciting eco-tourism activities all in a single week.