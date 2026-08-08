Pet First | Furry Babies Drinking Less Water? 5 Tips To Keep Them Hydrated

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Monitor pet health; consult vet for persistent concerning symptoms.

Water is essential for pets to stay healthy, especially during hot and humid weather. While some dogs and cats naturally drink less water than others, a noticeable change in their drinking habits should not be ignored. Reduced water intake can sometimes be linked to changes in diet, routine or the weather, but it may also indicate an underlying health issue. If your pet is drinking less water than usual, there are a few simple ways to encourage better hydration while keeping an eye on their overall behaviour.

Make Water More Appealing

One of the easiest ways to encourage your pet to drink is by keeping their water fresh and easily accessible. Wash the bowl regularly and refill it with clean water several times a day. Some pets may prefer running water, so a pet water fountain can be useful. You can also try placing multiple water bowls around the house, particularly in areas where your pet spends most of its time.

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Add More Moisture To Their Diet

Diet can make a difference to how much water a pet needs to drink directly. Pets eating primarily dry food generally obtain less moisture from their meals than those eating wet food. You can ask your veterinarian whether adding an appropriate amount of wet food to your pet's diet is suitable. For some pets, adding a little water to their regular food may also help increase overall fluid intake. Other options include offering pet-safe, water-rich foods in moderation. However, avoid giving human foods without checking whether they are safe for animals.

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Keep An Eye On Their Health

A sudden reduction in drinking should be monitored, particularly if it continues. Check whether your pet is otherwise behaving normally, eating properly and urinating as usual. Never force your pet to drink large amounts of water. Instead, offer fresh water regularly and observe their response. If reduced water intake persists or is accompanied by symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhoea, unusual tiredness, difficulty urinating or other concerning changes, consult a veterinarian promptly. Remember, every pet has different hydration needs depending on factors such as size, age, diet, activity level and weather. The goal is not to make your pet drink a fixed amount, but to notice changes from their usual routine and respond appropriately. A clean water supply, a suitable diet and regular observation can go a long way towards supporting your pet's hydration and overall well-being.