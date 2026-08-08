India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsLifestylePet First | Furry Babies Drinking Less Water? 5 Tips To Keep Them Hydrated

Pet First | Furry Babies Drinking Less Water? 5 Tips To Keep Them Hydrated

Pet drinking less water? Know five simple ways to encourage hydration, from fresh water and moisture-rich food to monitoring your pet’s health and knowing when to consult a vet.

Written By : ABP Live Lifestyle |  Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 08 Aug 2026 09:13 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Monitor pet health; consult vet for persistent concerning symptoms.

Water is essential for pets to stay healthy, especially during hot and humid weather. While some dogs and cats naturally drink less water than others, a noticeable change in their drinking habits should not be ignored. Reduced water intake can sometimes be linked to changes in diet, routine or the weather, but it may also indicate an underlying health issue. If your pet is drinking less water than usual, there are a few simple ways to encourage better hydration while keeping an eye on their overall behaviour.

Make Water More Appealing

One of the easiest ways to encourage your pet to drink is by keeping their water fresh and easily accessible. Wash the bowl regularly and refill it with clean water several times a day. Some pets may prefer running water, so a pet water fountain can be useful. You can also try placing multiple water bowls around the house, particularly in areas where your pet spends most of its time.

ALSO READ | Pet First | Why Do Dogs Eat Grass? 5 Possible Reasons Behind This Common Behaviour

Add More Moisture To Their Diet

Diet can make a difference to how much water a pet needs to drink directly. Pets eating primarily dry food generally obtain less moisture from their meals than those eating wet food. You can ask your veterinarian whether adding an appropriate amount of wet food to your pet's diet is suitable. For some pets, adding a little water to their regular food may also help increase overall fluid intake. Other options include offering pet-safe, water-rich foods in moderation. However, avoid giving human foods without checking whether they are safe for animals.

ALSO READ | Pet First | 5 Nutritious Veg Foods For Dogs That Support Overall Health

Keep An Eye On Their Health

A sudden reduction in drinking should be monitored, particularly if it continues. Check whether your pet is otherwise behaving normally, eating properly and urinating as usual. Never force your pet to drink large amounts of water. Instead, offer fresh water regularly and observe their response. If reduced water intake persists or is accompanied by symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhoea, unusual tiredness, difficulty urinating or other concerning changes, consult a veterinarian promptly. Remember, every pet has different hydration needs depending on factors such as size, age, diet, activity level and weather. The goal is not to make your pet drink a fixed amount, but to notice changes from their usual routine and respond appropriately. A clean water supply, a suitable diet and regular observation can go a long way towards supporting your pet's hydration and overall well-being.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional veterinary advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified veterinarian regarding your pet’s health, diet, or any medical concerns.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does my pet's diet affect its hydration needs?

Yes, pets eating primarily dry food generally obtain less moisture from meals than those on wet food. Adding wet food or a little water to their regular food can help increase overall fluid intake.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
Read More
Published at : 08 Aug 2026 09:13 AM (IST)
Tags :
Pet Hydration Dog Hydration Pet Drinking Less Water
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Lifestyle
Budget Traveller | Gangeshwar Mahadev Temple: Explore This Coastal Shiva Shrine Near Diu Under Rs 12,000
Budget Traveller | Gangeshwar Mahadev Temple: Explore This Coastal Shiva Shrine Near Diu Under Rs 12,000
Lifestyle
Pet First | Furry Babies Drinking Less Water? 5 Tips To Keep Them Hydrated
Pet First | Furry Babies Drinking Less Water? 5 Tips To Keep Them Hydrated
Lifestyle
Kanwar Yatra 2026: Bholenath's Devotees Blend Faith With Hi-Tech Through Smart Gadgets
Kanwar Yatra 2026: Bholenath's Devotees Blend Faith With Hi-Tech Through Smart Gadgets
Lifestyle
Hariyali Amavasya 2026: Solar Eclipse Coincides With The Festival, Should You Plant Trees? Know The Traditional Guidelines
Hariyali Amavasya 2026: Solar Eclipse Coincides With The Festival, Should You Plant Trees? Know The Traditional Guidelines
Advertisement

Videos

Patna: One Killed in Patna Road Accident, Violent Protest Erupts, Vehicles Set Ablaze
BREAKING: Patna Highway Erupts in Violence After Fatal Bus Accident, Vehicles Set Ablaze by Crowd
BREAKING: Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till Monday Amid Opposition Uproar, Lok Sabha Proceedings Continue
Rajya Sabha: Kiren Rijiju Defends Home Minister Amid Opposition Protest in Rajya Sabha
Student Protest: Student Protester Hospitalised After Health Deteriorates at Ranchi Agitation
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget