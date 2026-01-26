Aortic Stenosis In Older Adults: The Silent Heart Problem And The New Fix Changing Lives

(By Dr. Anusha A Rao)

Aortic stenosis is predominantly a disease of ageing, arising from a gradual degenerative process in which the aortic valve becomes thickened and calcified over time. What makes this condition particularly dangerous is that a large number of older adults remain completely asymptomatic in the early and even intermediate stages. Many live unaware of the narrowing of their heart valve, and the true severity of the disease often comes to light only through echocardiography, the most reliable tool to assess valve function and blood flow.

Early Warning Signs Often Mistaken For Routine Fatigue

Even in the absence of symptoms, people with moderate to severe aortic stenosis need to be closely watched. This is important because the condition is progressive, and people with moderate aortic stenosis are most likely to develop severe symptoms. Without timely follow-up, the window for early intervention can easily be missed.

Symptoms, when they appear, often begin subtly. The symptoms of patients during physical exertion may begin with episodes of unexplained fatigue or chest discomfort. Exertional dyspnea, lightheadedness or syncope, and finally heart failure symptoms such as swelling, severe dyspnea, and poor exercise tolerance may develop as the narrowing progresses.

How Severe Aortic Stenosis Affects The Heart And Other Organs

Severe aortic stenosis may lead to low cardiac output syndrome and multiple-organ dysfunction in its advanced phase due to its negative effect on the heart's pumping function. When treatment is delayed after the onset of symptoms, the life expectancy and quality of life are rapidly compromised.

Although some drugs may be effective in slowing down the process of valve degeneration or alleviating symptoms, they are not capable of halting or reversing the disease process. The only effective treatment for the condition is the relief of the narrowing of the valve, which has traditionally been accomplished by surgical valve replacement.

Dr. Anusha A Rao is Consultant – Cardiology at Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

Check out below Health Tools-

Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )

Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator