Delhi Police On High Alert With 30,000 Personnel, AI Surveillance For Republic Day

HomeCitiesDelhi Police On High Alert With 30,000 Personnel, AI Surveillance For Republic Day

Around 10,000 police personnel are stationed in the New Delhi district alone, which contains the ceremonial parade route and high-security zones, they say.

By : PTI | Updated at : 26 Jan 2026 09:01 AM (IST)

New Delhi: The Delhi Police is on high alert with over 30,000 personnel deputed citywide in a multi-layered security net for the Republic Day celebrations, officials said.

Additional Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Devesh Kumar Mahala said, "For the safety and security of Republic Day celebrations, approximately 10,000 police personnel are deployed in the New Delhi area. Pickets, barricades and all standard operating procedures are in place." Deployment plans, point-wise briefings and contingency measures have been explained to all personnel, and rehearsals have been conducted, he said.

More than 3,000 CCTV cameras equipped with advanced video analytics and Facial Recognition System (FRS) are installed across the New Delhi area, including along the parade route and nearby locations, he said.

Live feeds from these cameras are monitored round-the-clock through over 30 control rooms, manned by nearly 150 personnel, he said.

Police on the ground are equipped with AI-glasses integrated with FRS and video analytics.

"These India-made AI glasses are linked in real time with police databases of criminals, suspects and proclaimed offenders. If there is a face match in a crowded area, it can be detected immediately, allowing quick intervention," Mahala said.

The security grid comprises a multi-layered barricading, multiple levels of checking and frisking at all designated entry points, and strict access control measures along the parade route and in adjoining areas.

Mobile surveillance vehicles fitted with FRS technology have been deployed at strategic locations to enhance monitoring and rapid mobility.

Snipers teams have been deployed at thousands of rooftops across New Delhi, North, and Central districts.

The deputy commissioners of police have done route surveys and anti-sabotage checks, while vigilance has been intensified in high-footfall areas such as markets, bus terminals, metro stations and railway stations across the city.

The police are also carrying out tenant verification and domestic help verification drives as part of the security exercise.

"Inter-state coordination meetings are also held with police forces of neighbouring states to ensure seamless information sharing, intelligence coordination and preparedness," an officer said.

The additional commissioner of police urged citizens to strictly follow security guidelines and avoid carrying prohibited items.

The seating enclosures are named after rivers. People should be aware of their enclosure, approach road and designated entry channel.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 26 Jan 2026 09:01 AM (IST)
Delhi POlice Republic Day 2026
