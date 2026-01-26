Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived for the 77th Republic Day celebrations, marking the occasion with a visit to the National War Memorial in Delhi. As part of the solemn ceremony, the Prime Minister signed the ceremonial book at the memorial before proceeding with the day’s events. Upholding his long-standing tradition of making a cultural statement through his attire, PM Modi was seen wearing a multicolour turban in red, green, and yellow, adorned with golden traditional motifs.

A Closer Look At PM Modi’s 2026 Republic Day Attire

(Image Source: Youtube/ Narendra Modi

For the occasion, PM Modi opted for a thoughtfully coordinated ensemble that balanced elegance and tradition. He wore a powder-blue sleeveless bandhgala jacket that stood out for its minimal and tailored design. Beneath it, a deep navy-blue, full-sleeved kurta added depth and contrast to the pastel outer layer. Completing the look were white churidar-style trousers, which offered a classic balance to the darker tones of the outfit. He paired the attire with traditional black formal shoes, maintaining a refined and dignified appearance befitting the ceremonial occasion.

A Look Back At PM Modi’s 2025 Republic Day Outfit

(Image Source: PTI Images)

During the 76th Republic Day celebrations on January 26, 2025, Prime Minister Modi marked the occasion with a visit to the National War Memorial. Staying true to his signature style, he chose a vibrant yellow and red turban with pleats, instantly becoming a focal point of the event. That year, his outfit included a cream-coloured churidar kurta paired with a dark brown bandhgala blazer, complemented by black shoes.

The Kesariya Safa, highlighted by its striking yellow and red tones, added vibrance to the overall look and reinforced his tradition of donning colourful turbans on national occasions.

Continuing A Legacy Of Style And Cultural Symbolism

The Prime Minister’s sartorial choices on Republic Day have consistently reflected a deep connection to India’s cultural roots. In 2024, he wore a white kurta, dark brown jacket, and black shoes, with the highlight being a pink and orange Bandhani-printed turban that captured widespread attention.

Going further back, during the 74th Republic Day celebrations in 2023, PM Modi donned a red, pink, green, and yellow Rajasthani pheta, paired with a white kurta-pyjama and a black closed-neck coat.