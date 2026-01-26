Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeLifestyleRepublic Day 2026: PM Modi Marks 77th Republic Day In Multicolour Turban, Continues Iconic Style Tradition

Republic Day 2026: PM Modi Marks 77th Republic Day In Multicolour Turban, Continues Iconic Style Tradition

PM Modi arrives for the 77th Republic Day in a multicolour turban, continuing his iconic style tradition while reflecting India’s cultural heritage and national pride.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 26 Jan 2026 10:28 AM (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived for the 77th Republic Day celebrations, marking the occasion with a visit to the National War Memorial in Delhi. As part of the solemn ceremony, the Prime Minister signed the ceremonial book at the memorial before proceeding with the day’s events. Upholding his long-standing tradition of making a cultural statement through his attire, PM Modi was seen wearing a multicolour turban in red, green, and yellow, adorned with golden traditional motifs. 

A Closer Look At PM Modi’s 2026 Republic Day Attire

(Image Source: Youtube/ Narendra Modi
(Image Source: Youtube/ Narendra Modi

For the occasion, PM Modi opted for a thoughtfully coordinated ensemble that balanced elegance and tradition. He wore a powder-blue sleeveless bandhgala jacket that stood out for its minimal and tailored design. Beneath it, a deep navy-blue, full-sleeved kurta added depth and contrast to the pastel outer layer. Completing the look were white churidar-style trousers, which offered a classic balance to the darker tones of the outfit. He paired the attire with traditional black formal shoes, maintaining a refined and dignified appearance befitting the ceremonial occasion.

A Look Back At PM Modi’s 2025 Republic Day Outfit

(Image Source: PTI Images)
(Image Source: PTI Images)

During the 76th Republic Day celebrations on January 26, 2025, Prime Minister Modi marked the occasion with a visit to the National War Memorial. Staying true to his signature style, he chose a vibrant yellow and red turban with pleats, instantly becoming a focal point of the event. That year, his outfit included a cream-coloured churidar kurta paired with a dark brown bandhgala blazer, complemented by black shoes.

The Kesariya Safa, highlighted by its striking yellow and red tones, added vibrance to the overall look and reinforced his tradition of donning colourful turbans on national occasions.

Continuing A Legacy Of Style And Cultural Symbolism

The Prime Minister’s sartorial choices on Republic Day have consistently reflected a deep connection to India’s cultural roots. In 2024, he wore a white kurta, dark brown jacket, and black shoes, with the highlight being a pink and orange Bandhani-printed turban that captured widespread attention.

Going further back, during the 74th Republic Day celebrations in 2023, PM Modi donned a red, pink, green, and yellow Rajasthani pheta, paired with a white kurta-pyjama and a black closed-neck coat.

Related Video

Union Budget 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman Reaches Parliament Ahead Of Budget Presentation Today | ABP News

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
Read
Published at : 26 Jan 2026 10:28 AM (IST)
Tags :
PM Modi Turban Republic Day 2026 PM Modi Republic Day 2026 Narendra Modi Outfit
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Lifestyle
Republic Day 2026: PM Modi Marks 77th Republic Day In Multicolour Turban, Continues Iconic Style Tradition
Republic Day 2026: PM Modi Marks 77th Republic Day In Multicolour Turban, Continues Iconic Style Tradition
Business
India-EU FTA: European Car Import Duties Could Be Slashed From 110% To 40%
India-EU FTA: European Car Import Duties Could Be Slashed From 110% To 40%
Cities
Delhi Police On High Alert With 30,000 Personnel, AI Surveillance For Republic Day
Delhi Police On High Alert With 30,000 Personnel, AI Surveillance For Republic Day
News
'India Spreading Peace Amid Conflict': President Murmu Reflects On Country's Democratic Journey
'India Spreading Peace Amid Conflict': President Murmu Reflects On Country's Democratic Journey
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Forensic report confirms sexual assault in Patna NEET student murder case
Breaking News: Forensic report in NEET student death triggers political storm in Bihar
Breaking News: AIMIM councillor Seher Shaikh sparks controversy over green attire remark in Maharashtra
Breaking News: Mumbai local train murder raises serious safety concerns, accused arrested from Vasai
Breaking News: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta unfurls flag and inspects contingents at Chhatrasal Stadium
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Crumbling Empires: Civic Poll Debacle Pushes Thackeray And Pawar Families Toward Political Oblivion
Opinion
Embed widget