Watch: NZ Players Inspect Abhishek Sharma's Bat After Record 14-Ball Fifty In Guwahati

HomeSportsCricketWatch: NZ Players Inspect Abhishek Sharma's Bat After Record 14-Ball Fifty In Guwahati

Abhishek Sharma’s 14-ball fifty left New Zealand stunned in Guwahati. From a viral bat inspection to a record-breaking chase, the young star stole the show.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 26 Jan 2026 12:45 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The third T20I between India and New Zealand was an absolute thriller. Played at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, the match belonged entirely to Abhishek Sharma.

India attained an 8-wicket win, further strengthening their hold on the series. The target of 154 runs was chased down by India in just 10 overs, leaving both fans and New Zealand players stunned.

An interesting scene unfolded following Abhishek's explosive batting. As soon as the match ended, New Zealand's Devon Conway and Jacob Duffy approached Abhishek Sharma to check his bat.

Cameras captured this moment and quickly went viral on social media. Abhishek was seen smiling throughout the interaction.

Watch Video

Abhishek Sharma tore into New Zealand bowlers, smashing 68 runs off just 20 balls. During this innings, his strike rate was a staggering 340, featuring 7 fours and 5 sixes.

He completed his half-century in just 14 balls, making it the second-fastest fifty for India in T20 Internationals.

Full Match Summary

India won the toss and elected to bowl first, a decision that proved fruitful. New Zealand, in reply, failed to make an impact with the bat, managing a target of only 154 runs while losing 9 wickets in their 20 overs.

Glenn Phillips was the top scorer for Kiwis with 48 runs. For India, Jasprit Bumrah bowled brilliantly to claim 3 wickets, while Ravi Bishnoi and Hardik Pandya picked up 2 wickets each.

A One-Sided Chase

The pursuit of the 154-run target started poorly for India as Sanju Samson was dismissed on the very first ball.

However, following that, Abhishek Sharma and captain Suryakumar Yadav completely turned the match in India's favor. Suryakumar Yadav played an unbeaten knock of 57 runs, while Ishan Kishan returned to the pavilion after scoring 28 runs. For New Zealand, Matt Henry and Ish Sodhi claimed one wicket each.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the result of the third T20I between India and New Zealand?

India won the match by 8 wickets, successfully chasing down the target of 154 runs in just 10 overs.

Who was the standout performer for India in the third T20I?

Abhishek Sharma was the star of the match, smashing 68 runs off 20 balls with a strike rate of 340.

Why did New Zealand players approach Abhishek Sharma after the match?

Devon Conway and Jacob Duffy approached Abhishek Sharma to inspect his bat, a moment that quickly went viral.

What was New Zealand's total score in the third T20I?

New Zealand managed to score 154 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in their 20 overs.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 26 Jan 2026 12:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Abhishek Sharma IND Vs NZ IND Vs NZ 3rd T20
