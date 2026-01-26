Watch: NZ Players Inspect Abhishek Sharma's Bat After Record 14-Ball Fifty In Guwahati

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The third T20I between India and New Zealand was an absolute thriller. Played at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, the match belonged entirely to Abhishek Sharma.

India attained an 8-wicket win, further strengthening their hold on the series. The target of 154 runs was chased down by India in just 10 overs, leaving both fans and New Zealand players stunned.

An interesting scene unfolded following Abhishek's explosive batting. As soon as the match ended, New Zealand's Devon Conway and Jacob Duffy approached Abhishek Sharma to check his bat.

Cameras captured this moment and quickly went viral on social media. Abhishek was seen smiling throughout the interaction.

Yesterday, New Zealand players were checking Abhishek Sharma’s bat after the match.



I don't recall any other player’s bat being checked like this



The last time I remember opposition players checking a bat was during Sachin Tendulkar's era



pic.twitter.com/SEgwHktqcn — Space Recorder (@1spacerecorder) January 26, 2026

Abhishek Sharma tore into New Zealand bowlers, smashing 68 runs off just 20 balls. During this innings, his strike rate was a staggering 340, featuring 7 fours and 5 sixes.

He completed his half-century in just 14 balls, making it the second-fastest fifty for India in T20 Internationals.

Full Match Summary

India won the toss and elected to bowl first, a decision that proved fruitful. New Zealand, in reply, failed to make an impact with the bat, managing a target of only 154 runs while losing 9 wickets in their 20 overs.

Glenn Phillips was the top scorer for Kiwis with 48 runs. For India, Jasprit Bumrah bowled brilliantly to claim 3 wickets, while Ravi Bishnoi and Hardik Pandya picked up 2 wickets each.

A One-Sided Chase

The pursuit of the 154-run target started poorly for India as Sanju Samson was dismissed on the very first ball.

However, following that, Abhishek Sharma and captain Suryakumar Yadav completely turned the match in India's favor. Suryakumar Yadav played an unbeaten knock of 57 runs, while Ishan Kishan returned to the pavilion after scoring 28 runs. For New Zealand, Matt Henry and Ish Sodhi claimed one wicket each.

