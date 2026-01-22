Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomePhoto GalleryLifestyleUnion Budget 2026: What Is The Halwa Ceremony? Know Its Significance, Tradition And More

Union Budget 2026: What Is The Halwa Ceremony? Know Its Significance, Tradition And More

Union Budget 2026 Halwa Ceremony marks the final stage of Budget preparation. Know its meaning, significance, history and why it signals the lock-in period.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam  | Updated at : 22 Jan 2026 12:32 PM (IST)
Union Budget 2026 Halwa Ceremony marks the final stage of Budget preparation. Know its meaning, significance, history and why it signals the lock-in period.

Union Budget 2026: All You Need To Know About The Halwa Ceremony

1/8
The Halwa Ceremony is a long-standing ritual held by the Ministry of Finance a few days before the Union Budget is presented in Parliament. It marks the beginning of the final and most confidential stage of Budget preparation. (Image Source: PTI Images)
The Halwa Ceremony is a long-standing ritual held by the Ministry of Finance a few days before the Union Budget is presented in Parliament. It marks the beginning of the final and most confidential stage of Budget preparation. (Image Source: PTI Images)
2/8
This ceremony signals that months of consultations with ministries, economists, regulators and industry bodies have concluded, and major policy decisions, tax proposals and allocations have been finalised. (Image Source: PTI Images)
This ceremony signals that months of consultations with ministries, economists, regulators and industry bodies have concluded, and major policy decisions, tax proposals and allocations have been finalised. (Image Source: PTI Images)
Published at : 22 Jan 2026 12:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Budget Halwa Ceremony Budget 2026 Union Budget 2026 India Budget 2026 Indian Budget Tradition

Photo Gallery

View More
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Trending News

Advertisement
Join ABP Whatsapp
Join Telegram channel
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Major Revelation In Noida Techie Death: Fire Brigade Team Didn't Know How To Swim
Major Revelation In Noida Techie Death: Fire Brigade Team Didn't Know How To Swim
Cities
IAS Officer Who Cleared Delhi Stadium To Walk His Dogs Appointed MCD Commissioner
IAS Officer Who Cleared Delhi Stadium To Walk His Dogs Appointed MCD Commissioner
Cities
Karnataka Governor Walks Out Of Assembly After Reading Two Lines Of Address: VIDEO
Karnataka Governor Walks Out Of Assembly After Reading Two Lines Of Address: VIDEO
Cities
Bengaluru Airport Staffer Sexually Harasses Korean Woman Tourist On Pretext Of Security Check
Bengaluru Airport Staffer Sexually Harasses Korean Woman Tourist On Pretext Of Security Check
Advertisement
ABP Premium

Videos

Breaking News: Patna NEET Student Death Takes New Turn, Family Accuses SIT of Harassment
Breaking News: SIT to Recreate Scene as Investigation into Yuvraj’s Tragic Death Intensifies
Breaking News: Akhilesh Yadav Voices Support for Shankaracharya, Slams Government Negligence
Breaking News: Moradabad Honour Killing Shocks UP, Brothers Murder Sister and Her Lover
Big News: Shankaracharya Row Turns Political, Saints and Government Face Off

Photo Gallery

Trending Opinion

Tushar Banerjee
Tushar BanerjeeVice President and Digital Editor
OPINION | The Boss And The Karyakarta: Nitin Nabin's Daunting Mandate
Opinion
Embed widget