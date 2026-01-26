Honour Of A Lifetime: EU Chief Praises India's 77th Republic Day Celebrations, Shares Video

New Delhi: European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen praised India’s 77th Republic Day celebrations, calling the experience “the honour of a lifetime” as she shared a video from the event on X.

Von der Leyen wrote, “It is the honour of a lifetime to be Chief Guests at the Republic Day celebrations.”

She added that “A successful India makes the world more stable, prosperous and secure.”

It is the honor of a lifetime to be Chief Guests at the Republic Day celebrations.



A successful India makes the world more stable, prosperous and secure.



And we all benefit ↓ https://t.co/boeqFGv15Q — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) January 26, 2026

The EU chief’s message highlighted the growing strategic partnership between India and the European Union and underscored India’s expanding role on the global stage.

European Council President Antonio Luís Santos da Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen received a ceremonial welcome and Guard of Honour upon their arrival in Delhi. Their visit marks the beginning of a high-profile trip to India, where both leaders are serving as Chief Guests for the country’s 77th Republic Day celebrations.

India Marks 77th Republic Day With Grand Ceremony in Delhi

Republic Day 2026 Live Updates: India is commemorating its 77th Republic Day today, with President Droupadi Murmu leading the celebrations at Kartavya Path in New Delhi. Joining her as Chief Guests are Antonio Costa, President of the European Council, and Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission.

As part of the formal proceedings, the national flag was unfurled, followed by the national anthem accompanied by a ceremonial 21-gun salute using 105 mm Light Field Guns — an artillery system developed indigenously. The salute was executed by the 1721 Ceremonial Battery of the 172 Field Regiment.