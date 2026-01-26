Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsHonour Of A Lifetime: EU Chief Praises India's 77th Republic Day Celebrations, Shares Video

Honour Of A Lifetime: EU Chief Praises India's 77th Republic Day Celebrations, Shares Video

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen praises India’s 77th Republic Day, calling it the “honour of a lifetime” and shares a video.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 26 Jan 2026 12:36 PM (IST)

New Delhi: European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen praised India’s 77th Republic Day celebrations, calling the experience “the honour of a lifetime” as she shared a video from the event on X.

Von der Leyen wrote, “It is the honour of a lifetime to be Chief Guests at the Republic Day celebrations.”

She added that “A successful India makes the world more stable, prosperous and secure.”

The EU chief’s message highlighted the growing strategic partnership between India and the European Union and underscored India’s expanding role on the global stage.

European Council President Antonio Luís Santos da Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen received a ceremonial welcome and Guard of Honour upon their arrival in Delhi. Their visit marks the beginning of a high-profile trip to India, where both leaders are serving as Chief Guests for the country’s 77th Republic Day celebrations.

India Marks 77th Republic Day With Grand Ceremony in Delhi

Republic Day 2026 Live Updates: India is commemorating its 77th Republic Day today, with President Droupadi Murmu leading the celebrations at Kartavya Path in New Delhi. Joining her as Chief Guests are Antonio Costa, President of the European Council, and Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission.

As part of the formal proceedings, the national flag was unfurled, followed by the national anthem accompanied by a ceremonial 21-gun salute using 105 mm Light Field Guns — an artillery system developed indigenously. The salute was executed by the 1721 Ceremonial Battery of the 172 Field Regiment.

Related Video

Republic Day 2026: Tribute to Martyrs at National War Memorial: Names of Brave Soldiers Honoured

Also read

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read
Published at : 26 Jan 2026 10:36 AM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Honour Of A Lifetime: EU Chief Praises India's 77th Republic Day Celebrations, Shares Video
Honour Of A Lifetime: EU Chief Praises India's 77th Republic Day Celebrations, Shares Video
Lifestyle
Republic Day 2026: PM Modi Marks 77th Republic Day In Multicolour Turban, Continues Iconic Style Tradition
Republic Day 2026: PM Modi Marks 77th Republic Day In Multicolour Turban, Continues Iconic Style Tradition
India
China President Xi Jinping Labels India 'Friend And Partner' In R-Day Message
China President Xi Jinping Labels India 'Friend And Partner' In R-Day Message
Cities
Delhi Police On High Alert With 30,000 Personnel, AI Surveillance For Republic Day
Delhi Police On High Alert With 30,000 Personnel, AI Surveillance For Republic Day
Advertisement

Videos

Republic Day 2026: Tribute to Martyrs at National War Memorial: Names of Brave Soldiers Honoured
Breaking News: Republic Day parade dazzles Delhi with helicopters and flower showers
Republic Day 2026: PM Narendra Modi Arrives at Kartavya Path, Parade Venue Brims with Patriotism
Breaking News: Group Captain Sudhanshu Shukla Becomes First Indian Astronaut Awarded Ashoka Chakra
Republic Day 2026: President Draupadi Murmu Heads to Kartavya Path in Traditional Carriage for Parade
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Crumbling Empires: Civic Poll Debacle Pushes Thackeray And Pawar Families Toward Political Oblivion
Opinion
Embed widget