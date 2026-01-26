Non-Hindus To Be Banned In Badrinath And Kedarnath? Temple Committee Plans Big Move

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesNon-Hindus To Be Banned In Badrinath And Kedarnath? Temple Committee Plans Big Move

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 26 Jan 2026 01:07 PM (IST)

Only Hindus will now be permitted to enter the centuries-old Badrinath and Kedarnath temples in Uttarakhand, the body that manages the Himalayan shrines has announced. Non-Hindus will be denied entry to the two temples, which form a key part of the Char Dham pilgrimage circuit.

The restriction will apply to all temples administered by the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC). Confirming the decision, BKTC president Hemant Dwivedi said that non-Hindus will not be allowed inside any shrine under the committee’s jurisdiction, including the Badrinath and Kedarnath dhams.

Proposal To Be Approved Soon

Dwivedi added that a formal proposal enforcing the rule will be approved at the upcoming board meeting of the temple committee.

The Badrinath temple is scheduled to reopen on April 23 after remaining closed for six months during winter. The opening date for the Kedarnath shrine will be announced on the occasion of Maha Shivratri.

Apart from Kedarnath and Badrinath, the Chota Char Dham circuit also includes Gangotri and Yamunotri. The gates of these two shrines are set to reopen on April 19, coinciding with Akshaya Tritiya.

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 26 Jan 2026 01:07 PM (IST)
