Bollywood Celebrities Building Health And Fitness Empires

Deepika Padukone: While Deepika Padukone has invested in Epigamia, a popular yogurt and gut-health-focused food brand, her most impactful contribution to wellness comes from a different space altogether in mental health. Through the Live, Love Laugh Foundation, Deepika has consistently worked to destigmatize conversations around anxiety, depression, and emotional well-being in India. The foundation focuses on awareness campaigns, education, and support systems, particularly for young people. Together, her investment in nutrition and her advocacy for mental health reflect a 360-degree view of wellness, acknowledging that physical fitness and emotional resilience are deeply interconnected. (Image Source: Special Arrangement)