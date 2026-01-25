Bollywood Celebrities Building Health And Fitness Empires

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomePhoto GalleryLifestyleBollywood Celebrities Building Health And Fitness Empires

Bollywood celebrities are transforming fitness into business empires, investing in gyms, wellness brands, and health startups driven by personal journeys and market demand.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle  | Updated at : 25 Jan 2026 03:56 PM (IST)
Bollywood Actors Investing In Health And Wellness Brands

Deepika Padukone: While Deepika Padukone has invested in Epigamia, a popular yogurt and gut-health-focused food brand, her most impactful contribution to wellness comes from a different space altogether in mental health. Through the Live, Love Laugh Foundation, Deepika has consistently worked to destigmatize conversations around anxiety, depression, and emotional well-being in India. The foundation focuses on awareness campaigns, education, and support systems, particularly for young people. Together, her investment in nutrition and her advocacy for mental health reflect a 360-degree view of wellness, acknowledging that physical fitness and emotional resilience are deeply interconnected. (Image Source: Special Arrangement)
Hrithik Roshan: One of the earliest Bollywood stars to successfully build a fitness brand, Hrithik Roshan’s HRX has evolved into a full-fledged lifestyle ecosystem. Created in collaboration with CureFit, HRX spans fitness apparel, footwear, accessories, and digital workout modules. The brand mirrors Hrithik’s own disciplined approach to training, functional, high-performance, and adaptable. HRX products are designed for real workouts, not just athleisure aesthetics, making them popular among both casual users and serious fitness enthusiasts. (Image Source: Instagram/ hrithikroshan)
Published at : 25 Jan 2026 03:56 PM (IST)
