Explorer
Bollywood Celebrities Building Health And Fitness Empires
Bollywood celebrities are transforming fitness into business empires, investing in gyms, wellness brands, and health startups driven by personal journeys and market demand.
Bollywood Actors Investing In Health And Wellness Brands
1/6
2/6
Published at : 25 Jan 2026 03:56 PM (IST)
Lifestyle
8 Photos
Basant Panchami 2026: Complete Guide To Saraswati Puja, Traditions and Auspicious Practices
Lifestyle
8 Photos
Union Budget 2026: What Is The Halwa Ceremony? Know Its Significance, Tradition And More
Lifestyle
8 Photos
Union Budget 2026: A Look At Nirmala Sitharaman’s Saree Choices Through The Years
View More
Advertisement
Trending News
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Advertisement
Top Headlines
News
Republic Day 2026: 45 Names Shortlisted For Padma Awards-Check Full List
Cities
Mumbai Local Train Murder: 33-Year-Old College Professor Stabbed To Death, Accused Arrested
World
Hindu Man Burnt Alive Inside Garage In Bangladesh
India
‘Won’t Bow Down’: Vijay Breaks Silence In 1st Rally After CBI Probe Over Karur Stampede & Film Row
Advertisement