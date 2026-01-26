China President Xi Jinping Labels India 'Friend And Partner' In R-Day Message

Chinese President Xi Jinping has extended his heartfelt congratulations to President Droupadi Murmu on the occasion of India’s 77th Republic Day. The message, reported by state-run Xinhua news agency, emphasizes a desire for stabilized relations between the two Asian giants after years of border-related friction.

The "Dragon-Elephant" Vision

President Xi’s message leaned heavily into the theme of coexistence, describing India and China as "good neighbors, friends, and partners."

Reinvigorating a classic diplomatic metaphor, he noted that the "dragon and the elephant dancing together" is the only logical choice for the two most populous nations on earth.

He further highlighted that over the past twelve months, bilateral ties have shown a steady trajectory of improvement, which he believes is essential not just for the region, but for "maintaining and promoting global peace and prosperity."

A Call for Deeper Cooperation

The Chinese leader expressed a readiness to work alongside the Indian leadership to:

Address Mutual Concerns: Finding common ground on long-standing issues through dialogue.

Expand Exchanges: Increasing cooperation across various sectors to build institutional trust.

Strategic Perspective: Handling the bilateral relationship from a long-term viewpoint rather than through the lens of isolated incidents.

Context of the Thaw

This outreach comes at a time when India-China relations are entering a more predictable phase.

Following the resumption of direct flights and the easing of visa restrictions in 2025, Republic Day 2026 greeting can be seen as a continuation of "head of state diplomacy" aimed at ensuring a stable environment in the Global South.

Relations between China and India suffered a major setback after a deadly border clash in 2020, which resulted in the deaths of 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers. In the aftermath, both nations significantly increased military presence along the Himalayan frontier.

However, ties began to ease last year as both countries resumed high-level diplomatic engagement through a series of bilateral visits.