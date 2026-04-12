ABP Live Pet First | World Hamster Day 2026: Things To Know Before Getting A Hamster

World Hamster Day 2026, observed on April 12, is a reminder of just how charming these tiny creatures are. With their curious eyes, busy paws, and playful energy, hamsters have quietly become one of the most loved pocket pets. They may be small, but they bring a surprising amount of joy into a home.

But before you bring one home, it’s important to know their needs, habits, and unique personality traits. A hamster may look low-maintenance, yet proper care makes all the difference between a stressed pet and a happy companion.

ALSO READ: World Hamster Day 2026: 5 Adorable Hamster Breeds And Their Unique Traits

They Follow Their Own Clock

Many people assume hamsters are active all night, but that’s not entirely true. They are most energetic during early mornings and evenings. During the rest of the day, and even parts of the night, they prefer to rest, so their routine may not always match yours.

Wild vs Pet Hamsters

Hamsters in the wild are quite different from the ones kept as pets. They are larger, more active at night, and live across vast open spaces. Domesticated hamsters, on the other hand, are smaller and have adapted to a more controlled environment.

Those Puffy Cheeks Have A Purpose

A hamster’s stuffed cheeks aren’t just adorable, they’re incredibly useful. These expandable pouches help them carry food, bedding, and nesting materials. Watching them pack and unpack is one of their most endearing habits.

Their Teeth Never Stop Growing

Hamsters’ front teeth grow continuously throughout their lives. This makes chewing a necessity, not just a habit. Providing safe chew items helps keep their teeth in check and prevents health issues.

They Prefer Living Alone

Unlike some pets, hamsters are naturally solitary. They don’t need companions and are often happiest on their own. Keeping them alone helps avoid stress and conflicts.

Space Matters More Than You Think

A small cage isn’t enough for an active hamster. They need a secure and spacious habitat with room to burrow, explore, and move freely. The right setup helps them feel safe and reduces restlessness.

Diet Is More Than Just Seeds

Hamsters eat a mix of foods, including plant-based items and small sources of protein. A balanced diet is essential, and relying only on seeds may lead to health concerns. Fresh additions and proper nutrition keep them active and healthy.

They Love to Run, A Lot

Hamsters are natural runners and can cover surprising distances daily. A properly sized wheel is crucial to support this habit. If the wheel is too small, it can affect their posture and comfort.

They Can Be Wonderful Companions

Despite common misconceptions, hamsters can make great pets. Most behavioural issues stem from stress or lack of stimulation. With proper care, patience, and the right environment, they can be gentle, engaging, and full of personality.