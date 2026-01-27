Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
ABP Live Pet First | Is Your Pet Overweight? Simple Ways To Fix It Safely

ABP Live Pet First: Is your dog or cat gaining unhealthy weight? Know safe, vet-approved ways to help overweight pets slim down without stress or starvation.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 27 Jan 2026 10:15 AM (IST)
Extra cuddles may feel adorable, but hidden beneath that soft cuteness could be a serious health concern. Pet obesity is rising rapidly, and many pet parents don't even realise their furry companion has crossed into the danger zone. Just like humans, excess weight in pets can quietly trigger diabetes, joint pain, heart strain, breathing issues, and a shorter lifespan.

The good news? Helping your pet lose weight doesn’t mean harsh dieting or exhausting routines. With small, consistent, and safe changes, pets can return to a healthier, happier version of themselves. Here are simple, effective, and vet-approved ways to help an overweight pet slim down safely.

ALSO READ: ABP Live Pet First | 8 Fruits That Are Good For Your Pet And Safe To Add To Their Diet

1. Learn How To Spot Pet Obesity Early

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

Pet obesity often goes unnoticed because weight gain happens gradually. Many pet parents assume slower movement or laziness is just “normal ageing,” when in reality, it’s excess weight putting pressure on joints and organs. A simple test can help: when you run your hands along your pet’s ribs, you should feel them easily without pressing hard. If you can’t, your pet may be overweight. Another red flag is the loss of a visible waistline. Viewed from above, healthy pets usually have a slight inward curve behind the ribs. If your pet looks round or barrel-shaped, it’s time to reassess. Early recognition matters because obesity-related damage begins internally long before it becomes obvious. Addressing weight gain at this stage prevents long-term health complications and reduces the need for aggressive interventions later.

2. Stop Free Feeding And Control Portion Size

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

One of the biggest contributors to pet obesity is free feeding, leaving food out all day. Pets, especially indoor cats and food-motivated dogs, often eat out of boredom rather than hunger. Controlled portions bring structure back to their eating habits and help regulate metabolism. Measure food using a standard cup instead of estimating. Follow feeding guidelines based on your pet’s ideal weight, not current weight. Split meals into two or three smaller servings to keep energy levels stable and prevent overeating. It’s also important to resist emotional feeding. Treats given out of guilt or affection quickly add up.

3. Choose The Right Diet For Weight Management

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

Not all pet foods are created equal. Many commercial foods marketed as “healthy” are calorie-dense and high in fillers. Switching to a vet-recommended weight management formula can make a significant difference without reducing food volume. Look for diets high in lean protein and fibre. Protein supports muscle mass during weight loss, while fibre keeps pets feeling full for longer. Avoid sudden food changes; instead, transition gradually over 7–10 days to prevent digestive issues. Homemade food should only be introduced under veterinary guidance, as nutritional imbalance can cause deficiencies.

4. Increase Physical Activity Without Overdoing It

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

 

Exercise is crucial, but it must be tailored to your pet’s age, breed, and current fitness level. For overweight pets, sudden intense activity can strain joints and worsen pain. Start slow and build consistency instead of intensity. For dogs, short but frequent walks work better than one long walk. Gentle play like fetch on soft surfaces or swimming burns calories without joint stress. For cats, interactive toys, laser pointers, and climbing shelves encourage movement naturally. Consistency matters more than duration. Even 15–20 minutes of daily activity can significantly improve metabolism, mood, and mobility over time.

5. Cut Down On Treats

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

Treats are often the silent saboteurs of pet weight loss. Many store-bought treats contain as many calories as a small meal. Instead of eliminating treats completely, replace them with healthier alternatives. Use low-calorie treats, small portions of boiled vegetables, or even a few pieces of their regular kibble as rewards. Treats should make up no more than 10% of daily calorie intake. Affection doesn’t always need food. Verbal praise, playtime, belly rubs, and attention can be just as rewarding for pets.

6. Track Progress And Involve Vets

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

Weight loss in pets should always be monitored. Weigh your pet every two to four weeks and note changes in energy, mobility, and behaviour. Healthy weight loss is gradual, around 1–2% of body weight per week. If progress stalls, a vet can adjust calorie intake, recommend therapeutic diets, or identify underlying issues like thyroid imbalance or arthritis. Professional guidance ensures weight loss remains safe and effective. Regular check-ins also help maintain motivation.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional veterinary advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified veterinarian regarding your pet’s health, diet, or any medical concerns.]

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 27 Jan 2026 10:15 AM (IST)
Tags :
Pet Nutrition ABP Live Pet First Overweight Pets
