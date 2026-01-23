Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
ABP Live Pet First | 8 Fruits That Are Good For Your Pet And Safe To Add To Their Diet

ABP Live Pet First | From apples to blueberries, these 8 pet-safe fruits boost digestion, immunity and hydration when fed the right way.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 23 Jan 2026 11:38 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Fruits may not replace a complete pet diet, but when chosen wisely, they can become powerful nutritional boosters. Packed with vitamins, fibre and antioxidants, certain fruits help improve digestion, strengthen immunity and even support skin and coat health in pets. However, not every fruit is safe and portion control is key.

In this ABP Live Pet First guide, we list 8 fruits that are safe, nutritious and beneficial for pets when fed the right way.

ALSO READ: ABP Live Pet First | 7 Popular Grooming Mistakes That Can Damage Your Pet’s Skin

1. Apples

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

Apples are one of the safest and most nutritious frutis you can offer your pet. Rich in dietary fibre, vitmain A and vitamin C, apples help support digestion while promoting dental health through their crunchy texture. For pets prone to constipation, small apple slices can gently improve gut movement. Always remove the seeds and core before feeding, as apple seeds contain trace amounts of cyanide which are harmful. Serve apples raw, unseasoned and in bite-sized pieces. For older pets, lightly steamed apple slices can be easier to chew.

2. Bananas

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

Bananas are energy-boosting fruits loaded with potassium, vitamin B6 and natural sugars. They are especially helpful for active dogs who need quick energy replenishment after walks or playtime. Bananas also support muscle function and help regulate digestion when fed sparingly. Due to their high sugar content, bananas should be offered only as an occasional treat. A few thin slices mashed into regular food is more than enough. Overfeeding can lead to weight gain or stomach upset. Cats usually show less interest, but a small lick or bite is safe.

3. Blueberries

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

Blueberries are often called a superfood, and pets can benefit too. Packed with antioxidants, these tiny fruits help fight inflammation, support brain health and strengthen immunity. Blueberries are especially beneficial for ageing pets, as they help slow cognitive decline. Low in calories and sugar, blueberries make excellent training treats for dogs. They can be served fresh or frozen, offering a fun texture pets enjoy. Cats may play with them more than eat them, but small quantities are safe. Always wash thoroughly and serve whole or lightly mashed to prevent choking in smaller pets.

4. Watermelon

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

Watermelon is an excellent hydrating fruit, especially during hot weather. Made up of over 90% water, it helps prevent dehydration while providing vitamins A, B6 and C. Its natural sweetness makes it highly appealing to dogs. Before serving, remove all seeds and the rind, as both can cause digestive blockages. Serve chilled, seedless cubes in moderation. Watermelon is best given as a summer treat rather than a daily snack.

5. Papaya

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

Papaya is known for its digestive enzymes, particularly papain, which helps break down proteins and improve gut health. It is beneficial for pets dealing with indigestion, bloating or irregular bowel movements. Serve ripe, seed-free papaya in small quantities. The seeds should always be removed, as they can be harmful. Papaya also supports skin health and immunity due to its vitamin C content. Introduce slowly, especially for pets with sensitive stomachs, and avoid unripe papaya as it may cause discomfort.

6. Pears

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

Pears are a fibre-rich fruit that supports digestion and helps regulate bowel movements in pets. They also contain copper and vitamins C and K, contributing to overall metabolic health. Like apples, pear seeds and core must be removed before feeding. Serve peeled or unpeeled based on your pet’s chewing ability. Pears are mildly sweet and easy to digest, making them suitable for pets that cannot tolerate heavier fruits. Moderation is crucial, as excess fibre can cause loose stools.

7. Strawberries

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

Strawberries are packed with antioxidants and vitamin C, which help strengthen immunity and promote healthy ageing. They also contain enzymes that may help whiten teeth naturally in dogs. Because strawberries contain natural sugars, they should be fed occasionally and in small pieces. Always wash thoroughly and remove stems before serving. Mashed strawberries can be mixed into food for picky eaters. Cats may lick but rarely consume them, which is perfectly fine.

8. Mango

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

Mangoes are rich in vitamins A, B6, C and E, supporting eye health, immunity and skin condition in pets. Their soft texture makes them easy to chew, especially for older dogs. Always remove the seed and peel before feeding, as both pose choking and digestive risks. Serve mango in tiny cubes and only occasionally due to its sugar content. Pets with diabetes should avoid mango altogether. When given correctly, mango can be a flavourful seasonal treat pets love.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional veterinary advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified veterinarian regarding your pet’s health, diet, or any medical concerns.]

Frequently Asked Questions

Can fruits completely replace a pet's diet?

No, fruits cannot replace a complete pet diet. However, they can act as excellent nutritional boosters when chosen wisely and given in moderation.

What are the general benefits of feeding fruits to pets?

Fruits provide vitamins, fibre, and antioxidants. They can improve digestion, boost immunity, and support skin and coat health in pets.

Which fruits are safe and beneficial for pets?

Apples, bananas, blueberries, watermelon, papaya, pears, strawberries, and mango are safe and nutritious fruits for pets when prepared correctly.

Are there any risks associated with feeding fruits to pets?

Yes, not all fruits are safe, and portion control is essential. Some fruits contain seeds or cores that can be harmful, and high sugar content can lead to weight gain.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 23 Jan 2026 10:30 AM (IST)
Pet Care Pet Nutrition ABP Live Pet First
