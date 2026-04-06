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HomeLifestyleThis Colourful Upcycled Shirt Is Internet's Newest Obsession; People Say 'Send It To Emily In Paris'

This Colourful Upcycled Shirt Is Internet's Newest Obsession; People Say 'Send It To Emily In Paris'

An Indian designer’s vibrant upcycled shirt made from leftover fabrics is winning hearts online, praised for creativity, sustainability, and bold style, with fans wanting it on Emily in Paris.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 06 Apr 2026 06:42 PM (IST)
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A striking new fashion creation from an Indian designer has captured the attention of style lovers online with its bold use of colour and creativity. Crafted entirely from leftover fabric pieces, the shirt is being hailed as a fresh example of innovative design that brings sustainability and high fashion together.

Social media users have been enthusiastic about the piece, praising the unique aesthetic and calling for such eye‑catching looks to be featured on global platforms like Emily in Paris. The buzz around this upcycled garment highlights a growing appreciation for fashion that is both imaginative and mindful of waste. 

A Burst Of Colour From Leftovers

The designer’s approach involved collecting small pieces of leftover cloth that might otherwise be discarded and piecing them together into a cohesive, colourful garment. The result is a shirt with a patchwork‑like feel, combining multiple shades and textures in a bold yet balanced design. This kind of recycling in fashion not only reduces waste but also encourages creativity, turning what would be scrap into something wearable and stylish. The mix of patterns makes the shirt stand out, reinforcing the idea that sustainable design can be vibrant and expressive as well as responsible. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by PARAMSahib (@parambanana)

 

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 Social Media Reactions And Global Ideas

Once photos and short videos of the shirt were shared online, fashion fans quickly reacted with enthusiasm. Many viewers praised the piece for its originality and artisanal feel, stating that such designs push the boundaries of conventional fashion. Some comments even suggested that the shirt should be worn by characters on popular style‑driven shows like Emily in Paris, where fashion is part of the storytelling. This reflects how digital platforms can amplify creative work, helping unique clothing gain international attention beyond its local origins. 

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 Why Sustainable Fashion Matters

Upcycled fashion is part of a larger movement that seeks to make the clothing industry more environmentally conscious. Traditional fashion production often creates large amounts of waste, but designers who reuse leftover materials help reduce this impact. Pieces like this colourful shirt demonstrate that sustainable fashion is not only responsible but can also be exciting and trendsetting. By combining thoughtful design with recycled textiles, creators show that fashion can be both forward‑thinking and fun, inspiring others to rethink how clothes are made and worn. 

 

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Frequently Asked Questions

What does the creation highlight about sustainable fashion?

It highlights that sustainable fashion can be innovative, exciting, and trendsetting, while also being mindful of waste and environmentally conscious.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 06 Apr 2026 06:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Fashion Sustainable Clothing Indian Designer Shirt Colourful Fashion
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