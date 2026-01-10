ABP Live Pet First | 8 Winter Care Essentials To Keep Your Dog Warm And Healthy

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Winter might feel cosy for humans, but for dogs it can bring discomfort, dryness, joint pain, infections and lowered immunity. Just like we change our routines when the temperature drops, our furry companions need seasonal adjustments too. From their food and grooming habits to outdoor schedules and emotional care, winter demands thoughtful pet parenting.

Whether you have a tiny puppy, a senior dog, or an energetic adult companion, these winter habits will transform your pet’s seasonal well-being.

1. Layer Up With Winter Care



Dogs, especially short-haired breeds, puppies and senior pets, lose body heat faster in winter. Investing in warm dog jackets, sweaters and raincoats is not fashion, it’s health protection. Cold winds and early morning chills can trigger respiratory issues, joint stiffness and muscle pain. A well-fitted winter coat keeps your dog’s core temperature stable, preventing shivering and discomfort. Avoid tight outfits that restrict blood flow. When stepping out, ensure ears, chest and belly are well covered. After returning home, remove damp clothing immediately to prevent fungal infections. Indoor dogs also need warmth. Provide soft bedding, keep sleeping areas away from cold tiles, and consider heated pet mats for senior dogs suffering from arthritis.

2. Upgrade Their Winter Diet

Winter increases your dog’s calorie requirement as the body burns extra energy to stay warm. This doesn’t mean overfeeding but improving food quality. Introduce nutrient-dense meals with adequate protein, healthy fats and seasonal vegetables. Add warm broths, pumpkin, carrots, eggs and fish oil for immune support and coat health. Hydration is often ignored in cold months. Keep fresh water available and slightly warm it to encourage drinking. Dehydration weakens immunity and affects digestion. Omega-3 fatty acids fight joint inflammation and dryness, common winter complaints. Ensure meals are served slightly warm, cold food can cause stomach discomfort in winter.

3. Adjust Grooming Routine

Many pet parents reduce grooming in winter, assuming it causes cold. In reality, winter grooming is vital. Dry air leads to flaky skin, itching and dull fur. Regular brushing improves blood circulation, removes dead hair and distributes natural oils, keeping the coat healthy. Avoid frequent baths. Once every 3–4 weeks is enough. Use lukewarm water and dog-friendly moisturising shampoos. Immediately towel-dry and use a low-heat dryer to prevent chills. Apply coconut oil or vet-approved paw balm to prevent cracked paws and nose dryness. Winter grooming isn’t cosmetic, it’s essential for comfort and disease prevention.

4. Smart Winter Exercise Plan

Cold weather reduces your dog’s enthusiasm for walks, but exercise remains crucial. Adjust timing — late morning or early afternoon walks are better than chilly dawn or late evening. Shorter, more frequent walks prevent stiffness and obesity. Indoor activities like tug-of-war, puzzle toys and obedience training keep both mind and body active. Senior dogs benefit from gentle stretching and slow walks to maintain joint mobility. Never skip warm-ups in winter. Let your dog move slowly for the first few minutes to avoid muscle strain. After outdoor play, wipe paws and belly to remove moisture and cold.

5. Create A Warm Sleeping Zone

Your dog’s sleeping environment plays a massive role in winter health. Avoid cold floors, balconies and drafty corners. Provide thick bedding, fleece blankets and raised beds. Place the sleeping spot away from doors and windows. For puppies and senior dogs, heated pet pads offer gentle warmth and joint relief. Ensure cords are chew-proof. Keep indoor temperatures stable; sudden cold shocks increase illness risk. Dogs also seek emotional comfort in winter. A cosy bed in a quiet corner makes them feel safe and relaxed, improving sleep quality and immune strength.

6. Protect Paws And Skin

Winter pavements, salt and cold surfaces damage paws. Always clean paws after walks. Apply paw balm before stepping out and after returning home. Booties are great for dogs with sensitive skin. Dry skin, itching and dandruff worsen in winter. Add omega supplements, use humidifiers indoors and apply moisturising oils. Never use human lotions on dogs. Always choose vet-approved products. Healthy skin equals strong immunity and a shiny coat.

7. Emotional Care And Extra Affection

Winter blues affect pets too. Less sunlight and reduced activity can cause boredom and anxiety. Increase bonding time through cuddles, play, training and gentle massages. Dogs thrive on routine. Keep feeding, walking and sleeping schedules consistent. Mental stimulation through games and interactive toys prevents behavioural issues. Your warmth and presence provide emotional security that no blanket can replace.