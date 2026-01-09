Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeLifestyleABP Live Pet First | Meet Aloka, The Indian Dog On A Peace March That’s Captivating The Internet

ABP Live Pet First tells the heartwarming story of Aloka, an Indian stray dog walking 3,700 km with Buddhist monks across the US in the Walk of Peace movement.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 09 Jan 2026 12:02 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Some stories don't just go viral, they settle into your heart as well. They remind you that hope can appear on four legs, with gentle eyes and muddy paws.

One such story belongs to Aloka, an Indian street dog who has quietly become the soul of a global peace movement.

Once a nameless stray on Indian roads, Aloka is now walking nearly 3,700 kilometres across the United States with a group of Buddhist monks, spreading a message of compassion that the world desperately needs.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aloka the Peace Dog (@alokathepeacedog)

ALSO READ: ABP Live Pet First | Meet Gurgaon's Cat ‘Petfluencer’ Who Turned Pure Cuteness Into A ₹4.5 Lakh Empire

What Is The 'Walk Of Peace'?

(Image Source: Instagram/@alokathepeacedog)
The Walk for Peace is a spiritual journey organised by the Huong Dao Vipassana Bhavana Center, in which Buddhist monks are crossing 10 American states, travelling from Fort Worth, Texas to Washington, DC, to promote global harmony.

According to the group’s official page, the walk aims to spread, “awareness of peace, loving kindness, and compassion across America and the world.”

The march began on October 10 and is expected to conclude after roughly 120 days of continuous walking.

Who Is Aloka The Street Dog

(Image Source: Instagram/@alokathepeacedog)
Long before the world knew his name, Aloka was just another stray surviving the bustle of Indian streets. His life took a remarkable turn the day he noticed a group of Buddhist monks walking past and, for reasons only the heart understands, chose to walk with them.

Before this, Aloka was badly injured in an accident, his condition so severe it could have ended his journey before it truly began. Yet even in pain, he refused to turn back. With quiet determination, he continued alongside the monks, step after step, as if guided by something far greater than fear or suffering.

The monks cared for him, protected him, and finally gave him a name: Aloka, meaning light. And in every sense, he became exactly that, a gentle flame of hope on the road, showing the way forward, warming every heart he met, and reminding the world that loyalty, joy, and love oftem arrive on four humble paws.

A Global Star Without Knowing It

While Aloka remains blissfully unaware of his fame, the world can’t stop watching. His Instagram account now boasts over 177k followers, with supporters sending warm clothes, treats and messages of love as he continues his journey.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aloka the Peace Dog (@alokathepeacedog)

One particularly moving post reads:

"This morning, Day 73 — 1/6/2026, Aloka started the walk with total focus. Walking right alongside the venerable monks, he was calm, alert, and ready for the journey ahead. It’s a beautiful sight to see them all moving together in such harmony! May you and all beings be well, happy and at peace.'

In a world filled with noise, conflict and exhaustion, Aloka’s quiet march offers something radical, hope without words.

No speeches, no banners. Just a dog choosing peace, one step at a time.

And perhaps that is the most powerful lesson of all.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the 'Walk of Peace'?

The Walk for Peace is a spiritual journey organised by the Huong Dao Vipassana Bhavana Center. Buddhist monks are walking across 10 American states to promote global harmony and spread messages of compassion.

Who is Aloka?

Aloka is an Indian street dog who is now walking across the United States with Buddhist monks. He was named by the monks, meaning 'light', and has become a symbol of hope.

How did Aloka join the monks?

Aloka, despite a severe injury, chose to walk alongside a group of Buddhist monks. They cared for him, protected him, and eventually named him.

Is Aloka famous?

Yes, Aloka has become a global star without even realising it. His Instagram account has over 177,000 followers who send him support and messages of love.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 09 Jan 2026 12:02 PM (IST)
