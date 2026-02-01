Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
ABP Live Pet First: 8 Pet Birds That Bring Joy And Companionship

ABP Live Pet First: Explore popular pet bird breeds in India, from playful budgies to vibrant macaws, that make loving, social, and engaging companions for your home.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 01 Feb 2026 01:20 PM (IST)

Bringing a pet bird into your home can be a rewarding experience. Birds are not just colourful and lively, they are intelligent, affectionate, and, in many cases, capable of forming strong bonds with their human companions. Whether you are a first-time bird owner or a seasoned enthusiast, choosing the right species can make all the difference.

From playful chatterboxes to gentle songsters, these pet birds can bring joy, companionship, and endless fascination to your household. Here’s a look at some popular pet bird breeds in India that make amazing companions.

Indian Ringneck Parrot

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

Known for their intelligence and ability to mimic speech, Indian Ringnecks are lively and vocal birds. They have strong personalities and require mental stimulation to prevent boredom. A balanced diet of seeds, nuts, fruits, and greens, along with out-of-cage interaction, helps them stay happy. These parrots can live for 25 to 30 years, making them a long-term companion.

Cockatiel

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

Cockatiels are gentle, affectionate, and easy to bond with. They enjoy whistling tunes and can communicate through body language, such as raising their crest when alert. A mix of high-quality pellets, seeds, and fresh vegetables keeps them healthy, while daily handling and access to sunlight or full-spectrum light enhance their well-being. 

Lovebird

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

Lovebirds thrive on affection and companionship, whether from a mate or their human caretakers. Curious and playful, they enjoy exploring, climbing, and chewing. A diet of seeds, grains, fruits, and vegetables, along with social interaction and bathing, keeps them healthy. 

Alexandrine Parakeet

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

Larger than most parakeets, Alexandrine Parakeets are intelligent and playful. They enjoy mental stimulation and interaction, along with a varied diet of fruits, vegetables, grains, and seeds. With proper care, these parrots can live 25 to 40 years, providing a long-lasting and engaging companion.

Canary

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

Canaries are known for their beautiful songs and bright colours. They are ideal for owners who enjoy observing and listening rather than handling birds frequently. With a diet of seed mixes, vegetables, and fruits, and a spacious cage with perches, canaries thrive with minimal intervention.

Sun Conure

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

Sun Conures are vibrant, playful, and affectionate. They require daily interaction, mental stimulation through toys and training, and a balanced diet of fruits, vegetables, seeds, and pellets. With proper care, these parrots can live 25 to 30 years, offering lively companionship.

Plum-Headed Parakeet

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

Plum-headed Parakeets are bright, social, and capable of learning simple sounds. They need interaction, space to fly, and a diet including seeds, fruits, vegetables, and calcium sources. 

Zebra Finch

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

Zebra Finches are small, active, and ideal for those who enjoy watching birds rather than handling them. They do well in pairs or small groups and feed on millet, grains, and occasional fruit.

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
Read
Published at : 01 Feb 2026 01:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
ABP Live Pet First Pet Birds Pet Breed For Pet Pet Birds In India Best Pet Birds
