Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ocular tuberculosis affects eyes, symptoms often missed or mistaken.

Early signs include persistent redness, blurred vision, light sensitivity.

Timely diagnosis prevents permanent vision loss; Ayurveda offers support.

Ayurveda suggests diet, therapies, and eye exercises for recovery.

Tuberculosis for most of us is a disease usually associated with lungs, but it can also affect other parts of the body, including the eyes. This condition is called ocular tuberculosis and is not of common occurrence. Most of the times Ocular TB is missed or overlooked because the symptoms can be mild or mistaken for common eye problems. Ocular TB can occur in individuals who already have TB in the lungs or sometimes can also appear without any obvious history of TB.

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Early Signs And Symptoms Of Ocular TB

One of the earliest warning signs is persistent redness in the eye that does not improve with treatment. This may be accompanied by eye pain, blurred or reduced vision, and sensitivity to light (photophobia). Some individuals may experience excessive watering, floaters (tiny moving spots in vision), or a feeling of heaviness in the eyes. Recurrent inflammation, particularly Uveitis (inflammation of inner tissue of eyes), is an important sign that should not be ignored.

Importance Of Early Diagnosis

Early diagnosis is crucial. Recurrent episodes of the above symptoms shouldn’t be ignored, especially if the individual is already suffering from TB. If treated on time most patients recover well without long lasting damage. Delay in treatment can lead to permanent vision loss.

Ayurvedic Perspective On Diet And Lifestyle

Ayurveda emphasizes the importance of maintaining a healthy diet and lifestyle in supporting eye health and recovery. Avoid excessive use of spicy, sour, salty and fried food items as these can increase inflammatory symptoms. A balanced dietary pattern that includes foods which can easily digest and nourishing is recommended. Intake of vegetables like snake gourd, ridge gourd, leafy vegetables, fruits like Indian gooseberry, pomegranate, dry raisins provide necessary nutrition to the eyes. Intake of Triphala (haritaki, amalaki and vibhitaki) a classical formulation in the form of ghee or powder is beneficial for maintaining eye health and immunity.

Therapeutic Approaches In Ayurveda

Netra Kriyakalpa (ocular therapies) like Akshitarpana (therapy with medicated ghee), netra seka (eye irrigation with medicated decoctions), Anjana (medicated collyrium) help in bringing down the disease process and also promote healing.

Eye Exercises For Recovery

Eye exercises like sunning (early morning sun gazing with closed eyes), palming, eyeball movements and candle light exercises can be practised after the initial phase of inflammation (redness, watering and swelling) has subsided. These exercises relax eye muscles, improve focus and maintain flexibility.

Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

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