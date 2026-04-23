ABP Live Doc Talk | Sunscreen Isn’t Enough: Here's What Your Skin Really Needs In Extreme Heat

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sunscreen alone is insufficient protection in extreme heat.

Heat causes breakouts, dehydration, and increased skin sensitivity.

Hydration, soothing ingredients, gentle cleansing are crucial.

Antioxidants and barrier repair strengthen skin against damage.

When the temperatures soar and stepping out feels like walking into a furnace, most of us instinctively reach for sunscreen, and rightly so. Sunscreen is your first line of defense against harmful UV rays, helping prevent sunburn, premature ageing, and long-term skin damage. But here’s the truth: in extreme heat, sunscreen alone is not enough to protect your skin.

Your skin faces a combination of stressors during peak summer; intense sun exposure, excessive sweating, dehydration, and environmental pollutants. While SPF shields your skin from ultraviolet damage, it does little to address the internal and surface-level impact of heat. That’s why your skincare approach needs to go beyond just one product.

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What Extreme Heat Does To Your Skin

Prolonged exposure to high temperatures can disrupt your skin’s natural balance. Excessive sweating often clogs pores, which can trigger breakouts and irritation. At the same time, the skin rapidly loses moisture, leading to dehydration, dullness, and a tight, uncomfortable feeling.

Heat combined with sun exposure can also make your skin more sensitive, causing redness and inflammation. Add pollution into the mix, and your skin barrier becomes even more vulnerable. Clearly, SPF alone cannot tackle all these concerns.

The Missing Elements In Your Summer Skincare Routine

To truly care for your skin in extreme heat, you need a well-rounded routine that focuses on protection, hydration, and repair.

Hydration is key.

In hot weather, your skin craves lightweight, water-based hydration. Opt for gel-based moisturisers, hydrating mists, or serums that replenish lost moisture without feeling heavy or greasy. Well-hydrated skin not only looks fresh but also functions better as a protective barrier.

Soothe and calm your skin.

Ingredients like aloe vera, cucumber, chamomile, and lavender can work wonders in reducing redness and calming heat-stressed skin. These natural soothers help restore comfort and prevent irritation caused by prolonged sun exposure.

Cleanse gently but effectively.

With sweat, oil, and dirt accumulating throughout the day, cleansing becomes essential. However, harsh cleansers can strip your skin of its natural oils. Choose a gentle, sulfate-free cleanser that removes impurities while maintaining the skin’s balance.

Add antioxidant protection.

Antioxidants like Vitamin C help neutralize free radicals generated by sun exposure and pollution. Incorporating them into your routine can boost your skin’s resilience and prevent long-term damage.

Repair and strengthen the skin barrier.

Extreme heat can weaken your skin’s protective barrier. Using products that support barrier repair, such as those with natural oils or calming botanicals, can help your skin recover and stay healthy.

Rethinking Sunscreen Use

While sunscreen remains non-negotiable, how you use it matters just as much. Apply a generous amount at least 15–20 minutes before stepping out, and reapply every two to three hours, especially if you are sweating or spending long hours outdoors. Pairing sunscreen with other protective measures, like wearing breathable fabrics and seeking shade, enhances its effectiveness.

The Bigger Picture

Think of sunscreen as one essential step in a larger routine, not the entire solution. In extreme heat, your skin needs hydration, nourishment, and consistent care to stay balanced and healthy.

Because when it comes to summer skincare, protection alone isn’t enough, your skin deserves complete support to truly thrive.

Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

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