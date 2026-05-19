Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Frequent infections can occur; seek medical advice if symptoms persist.

Many people are constantly moving from air-conditioned rooms to extreme heat conditions outside in the summer, without realizing the impact this sudden temperature change can have on one's health. These quick shifts in the environment could cause stress to the body and can lead to infections too, such as entering from a cold office to the heat of a summer day or vice versa.

A lot of people think that infection happens only during winters or monsoons, but the temperature changes during summers can also lead to a weakening of the body immune system.

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Why Sudden Temperature Changes Affect The Body?

A human being's temperature is always in a state of balance. The body cannot adapt rapidly in response to switching from cold indoor temperatures to the heat of the outdoors over and over again. In the short term, this stress can impair immune function, leaving the body susceptible to infections.

Air-conditioned surroundings might also dry up the nose, throat and skin. The nasal cavity and lungs are the natural barriers that prevent viruses and bacteria from entering the body. Dryness in these areas opens the door to the body for germs to enter.

Meanwhile, high temperatures in the outside environment may lead to dehydration, fatigue and heat stress and make the body less effective at combating infection.

These are frequently the most prevalent types of infections that are seen during summer temperature changes.

When exposed to different temperatures repeatedly, many people will see symptoms such as sore throat, cold, cough, fever, sinus problem, or viral infections. Some can also experience discomfort when breathing, allergies and/or exacerbation of asthma.

If cooling systems are not cleaned on a frequent basis, closed AC rooms can sometimes turn into a breeding ground for bacteria, viruses, and dust particles.

In other areas, like an office, mall, gym, or car, inadequate ventilation can potentially worsen the transmission of infections, particularly in enclosed spaces where several people are present.

Sensitive to such changes in the environment are often children, the elderly and people that have diabetes, asthma or weakened immune systems.

Simple Ways To Reduce The Risk

Don't turn off the air conditioner entirely so that you will not be protected during the summer. The aim is to minimize the shocking of the body, and to promote proper hygiene habits. To help, consider the following:

Do not allow temperatures set on the AC to be too cold.

Consume sufficient amounts of fluids during the day

Wash hands frequently

Maintain cleanliness and fresh air in indoor areas

Try not to be exposed directly to strong sunlight shortly after leaving the cold rooms.

If sensitive to cold air, wear a light scarf or mask

Follow a regular sleep routine and eat healthy food.

In addition, those in gyms and workplaces should not share personal items such as water bottles, towels or other items as they tend to be the source of infection.

If any symptoms occur repeatedly, don't ignore them.

If one experiences sore throat, recurrent cold, fatigue or fever frequently in summer, it should not be viewed as "weather change" every time. If symptoms persist, it is a sign of infection, dehydration or a compromised immune system.

This is because many people repeat the use of drugs and treatments without a diagnosis, even if it is self-medication. If symptoms persist for several days, if trouble breathing develops, or if fever recurs, it is important to see a doctor.

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Message For Summer Health

People are frequently in constant change of places during the day, and this is part of modern life. Air conditioning systems provide comfort, but over relying on air conditioning, coupled with inadequate hydration and exposure to sudden heat can impact health.

Maintaining balance is important. To minimise the risk of infection in summer months, stay hydrated, maintain good hygiene and be mindful of the changes in temperature and allow the body time to adjust. Simple, everyday steps can make a difference in maintaining your health and protection.

Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

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