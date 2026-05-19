8 Nutrient-Rich Foods That May Help Slow Down Ageing Naturally And Keep Your Skin Glowing

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Natural aging affects the body, but lifestyle can slow visible changes.

Specific foods offer antioxidants, fats, and nutrients for skin health.

Pomegranates, greens, yogurt, tomatoes support collagen and elasticity.

Bell peppers, nuts, sweet potatoes, papaya offer hydration and protection.

Growing older is a natural part of life, and no one can completely stop the ageing process. As age increases, the body, skin, and organs gradually begin to show visible signs of ageing. However, experts believe that staying close to nature and adopting healthier lifestyle habits may help delay some of these changes.

The skin is often the first organ to reflect internal health issues. To maintain healthy, glowing, and youthful-looking skin, it is important to consume foods rich in antioxidants, healthy fats, vitamins, and other essential nutrients.

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Pomegranate May Help Maintain Skin Collagen

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Pomegranate contains a compound called punicalagins, which may help preserve collagen in the skin. Collagen is important for maintaining skin firmness and elasticity, and its loss is often associated with visible signs of ageing.

Green Leafy Vegetables Support Skin Health

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Leafy green vegetables are rich in chlorophyll, which is believed to boost collagen production in the skin. Increased collagen levels may contribute to healthier and younger-looking skin over time.

Yoghurt Helps Hydrate And Nourish The Skin

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Yoghurt contains probiotics that support the growth of healthy gut bacteria. Experts say gut health can directly influence skin health.

The lactic acid present in yogurt may help tighten pores and reduce the appearance of fine lines. Yoghurt is also rich in riboflavin and vitamin B12, which support skin hydration, brightness, and cell regeneration.

Tomatoes May Protect Skin From Sun Damage

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Tomatoes are packed with lycopene, an antioxidant that may help protect the skin against sun damage. They are also an excellent source of vitamin C, which plays a major role in collagen production.

Red Bell Peppers Are Rich In Skin-Friendly Nutrients

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Red bell peppers contain antioxidants, carotenoids, and vitamin C, all of which are considered beneficial for collagen formation. They also have anti-inflammatory properties and may help protect the skin from pollution and environmental stress.

Nuts Help Maintain Skin Moisture

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Almonds and other nuts are rich in vitamin E, which helps repair skin tissue and maintain skin moisture. Vitamin E may also help protect the skin from harmful UV rays.

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Sweet Potatoes May Improve Skin Elasticity

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Sweet potatoes are rich in beta-carotene, a nutrient believed to help restore skin elasticity. Regular consumption may contribute to softer and more youthful-looking skin.

Papaya Is Known For Its Anti-Ageing Benefits

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Papaya contains an enzyme called papain, which is widely recognised for its anti-ageing properties. The fruit is also loaded with antioxidants like lycopene that may help reduce visible signs of ageing.

Experts say papaya can be included in both diet and skincare routines for better skin health.

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