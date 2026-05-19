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HomeHealth8 Nutrient-Rich Foods That May Help Slow Down Ageing Naturally And Keep Your Skin Glowing

8 Nutrient-Rich Foods That May Help Slow Down Ageing Naturally And Keep Your Skin Glowing

Antioxidant-rich foods, healthy fats and nutrient-packed ingredients may help support glowing skin, improve elasticity and reduce visible signs of ageing.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 19 May 2026 10:45 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Natural aging affects the body, but lifestyle can slow visible changes.
  • Specific foods offer antioxidants, fats, and nutrients for skin health.
  • Pomegranates, greens, yogurt, tomatoes support collagen and elasticity.
  • Bell peppers, nuts, sweet potatoes, papaya offer hydration and protection.

Growing older is a natural part of life, and no one can completely stop the ageing process. As age increases, the body, skin, and organs gradually begin to show visible signs of ageing. However, experts believe that staying close to nature and adopting healthier lifestyle habits may help delay some of these changes.

The skin is often the first organ to reflect internal health issues. To maintain healthy, glowing, and youthful-looking skin, it is important to consume foods rich in antioxidants, healthy fats, vitamins, and other essential nutrients.

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Pomegranate May Help Maintain Skin Collagen

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

Pomegranate contains a compound called punicalagins, which may help preserve collagen in the skin. Collagen is important for maintaining skin firmness and elasticity, and its loss is often associated with visible signs of ageing.

Green Leafy Vegetables Support Skin Health

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

Leafy green vegetables are rich in chlorophyll, which is believed to boost collagen production in the skin. Increased collagen levels may contribute to healthier and younger-looking skin over time.

Yoghurt Helps Hydrate And Nourish The Skin

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

Yoghurt contains probiotics that support the growth of healthy gut bacteria. Experts say gut health can directly influence skin health.

The lactic acid present in yogurt may help tighten pores and reduce the appearance of fine lines. Yoghurt is also rich in riboflavin and vitamin B12, which support skin hydration, brightness, and cell regeneration.

Tomatoes May Protect Skin From Sun Damage

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

Tomatoes are packed with lycopene, an antioxidant that may help protect the skin against sun damage. They are also an excellent source of vitamin C, which plays a major role in collagen production.

Red Bell Peppers Are Rich In Skin-Friendly Nutrients

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

Red bell peppers contain antioxidants, carotenoids, and vitamin C, all of which are considered beneficial for collagen formation. They also have anti-inflammatory properties and may help protect the skin from pollution and environmental stress.

Nuts Help Maintain Skin Moisture

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

Almonds and other nuts are rich in vitamin E, which helps repair skin tissue and maintain skin moisture. Vitamin E may also help protect the skin from harmful UV rays.

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Sweet Potatoes May Improve Skin Elasticity

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

Sweet potatoes are rich in beta-carotene, a nutrient believed to help restore skin elasticity. Regular consumption may contribute to softer and more youthful-looking skin.

Papaya Is Known For Its Anti-Ageing Benefits

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

Papaya contains an enzyme called papain, which is widely recognised for its anti-ageing properties. The fruit is also loaded with antioxidants like lycopene that may help reduce visible signs of ageing.

Experts say papaya can be included in both diet and skincare routines for better skin health.

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Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Can I completely stop the ageing process?

No, ageing is a natural part of life and cannot be completely stopped. However, healthy lifestyle habits may help delay some visible signs of ageing.

How does pomegranate help the skin?

Pomegranate contains punicalagins, which may help preserve collagen in the skin. This is important for maintaining skin firmness and elasticity.

What benefits do leafy green vegetables offer for skin health?

Leafy greens are rich in chlorophyll, which is believed to boost collagen production. Increased collagen can lead to healthier, younger-looking skin over time.

How does yogurt contribute to skin health?

Yogurt's probiotics support gut health, which influences skin. Lactic acid can tighten pores, and its vitamins aid hydration and cell regeneration.

What makes tomatoes beneficial for the skin?

Tomatoes are rich in lycopene, an antioxidant that may protect against sun damage. They are also a good source of vitamin C, crucial for collagen production.

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
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Published at : 19 May 2026 10:45 AM (IST)
Tags :
Anti Ageing Foods Youthful Skin Tips Glowing Skin Diet Healthy Skin Foods Foods For Skin Health
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