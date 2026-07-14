ABP LIVE Doc Talk | 5 Eye Diseases That Spike During the Rainy Season

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Monsoon season increases risk of various eye infections.

Conjunctivitis, styes, ulcers, dry eyes are prevalent issues.

Maintain strict hygiene, avoid touching eyes, use protective eyewear.

Contact lens wearers should avoid lenses, seek expert advice.

There are both pros and cons to the change in seasons from the heat of summer to the rain of the monsoon season. The temperature cools after the hot summer, but the humidity and full effect on the environment create significant challenges with infections, especially in the eyes. The combination of increased humidity, water, bad sanitation, and the mixing of airborne and waterborne pathogens creates a perfect storm for eye problems. During this season, eye specialists receive a higher-than-normal number of patients. Knowing these seasonal eye issues and their possible symptoms and opting for preventive measures can help shield your vision.

Conjunctivitis (Pink Eye)

During the monsoon season, one of the most common eye issues in the population is conjunctivitis, also known as pink eye or eye flu. This is a contagious eye infection that can be the result of a virus, bacteria, or allergy that creates inflammation in the conjunctiva. Conjunctivitis is a problem of crowding and humidity, and is commonly spread via contaminated water or other personal articles or unclean hands. Symptoms are redness and irritation, or swollen eyelids. The most important prevention factor is hygiene. Frequent washing of hands, not touching the eyes, and not sharing personal articles or protective equipment in dusty or crowded environments are all needed to prevent its spread.

Eye Stye

A stye looks like a painful boil or pimple on the eyelid. It is an infection of the oil glands or hair follicles around the eyelashes. During rainy seasons, there are various reasons that create conditions that help the bacteria grow and increase the risk of infections like this. Another word for it is 'hordeolum', and it can affect one or multiple glands. They can feel tender, swollen, and crusted on the eyelid. They can cause tearing and are sensitive to light. In order to avoid an eye stye, make sure you do not rub your eyes, maintain good eyelid hygiene, replace your old eye makeup, and do not share cosmetics.

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Corneal Ulcers

Corneal ulcers are very serious. These are also some of the conditions that increase the risk during the monsoon season. These can occur from exposure to contaminated water, soil, or plant material. Corneal ulcers can be caused by many infections, but in humid conditions, they can be caused by a fungus. These can be very painful and are one of the most commonly occurring eye disorders. To prevent these, make sure you protect your eyes during outdoor work activities, avoid contact lenses during the rain, and get help for any injury to the eye. Also, avoid using steroid eye drops without a prescription.

Dry Eye Syndrome

It may seem strange, but dry eye syndrome can actually become more troubling during the rainy season. The combination of increased indoor activity, prolonged screen time, and use of air conditioning can make your tears dissipate faster and be less stable. Damp air can contain its own irritants and pollutants that can contribute to eye discomfort. This causes a host of symptoms including an aching, burning, or stinging eye, a gritty feeling with blurring and reddening vision, and even increased tearing. To combat this, some preventative measures can include implementing the 20-20-20 rule to alleviate eye strain, using a humidifier, and more conscious blinks and eye lubricants on the advised occasions.

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Trachoma

Trachoma is a bacterial infection caused by Chlamydia trachomatis and is an ongoing problem in places with less sanitation. During the monsoon, the combination of contaminated water, stagnant water, and flies that carry the infection causes an increasing incidence of trachoma. The first signs can be an irritated eye with increased discharge and swollen, sensitive-to-light eyelids. If this condition is left untreated, it can result in irreversible vision loss. Some measures that can be taken to prevent this can be ensuring strict personal hygiene, using clean water, treating and controlling flies, and seeking medical attention early to receive a prescription of the appropriate antibiotics.

Note For Contact Lens Wearers

The rainy season can cause even more trouble for those who wear contact lenses. Increasing exposure to already contaminated water, along with the increased humidity, can lead to a diminishing supply of oxygen to the cornea and an increased risk of potentially serious infection. During the monsoon, it is best to avoid contact lenses as much as possible and wear spectacles instead.

You need to be more careful about your eyes during the rainy season. Regularly washing your hands, not touching your eyes, wearing protective eyewear, and staying away from contaminated water are good habits and will help you avoid eye diseases during the monsoon. If you are not sure about something, you should visit an eye expert instead of opting for home remedies.

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