India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsReligionViral This Kanwar Season: Rs 9 Lakh Grand Kanwar And Muslim Man Serving Juice, Fruits To Yatris

Viral This Kanwar Season: Rs 9 Lakh Grand Kanwar And Muslim Man Serving Juice, Fruits To Yatris

Kanwar Yatra 2026: Two Sawan videos are going viral—one features a ₹9 lakh grand Kanwar, while another shows a Muslim youth serving Kanwariyas with juice and fruits.

Written By : Anima Shukla |  Edited By: Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 06 Aug 2026 01:20 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Social media reactions highlight diverse faith expressions and selfless service.

With the arrival of the month of Sawan, devotion, enthusiasm, and faith reach their peak across the country for the Kanwar Yatra 2026. Every year, millions of Shiva devotees carry Ganga water from Haridwar, Gangotri, Gaumukh, and other sacred ghats and travel on foot to their respective Shiva temples. During this time, many videos related to Kanwar Yatra also go viral on social media, in which sometimes a glimpse of devotion is seen and sometimes an example of service and humanity is seen.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kundan Kundan (@andekhepal38)

Two such videos are currently attracting attention on social media. One video shows a grand Kanwar, reportedly worth around ₹9 lakh, while the other shows a Muslim youth distributing juice and fruit to Kanwar pilgrims. Both videos are making the rounds for different reasons, and people are reacting to them in different ways.

Kanwar Worth Rs 9 lakh Becomes The Centre Of Attraction:

The first video circulating on social media shows a magnificent and impressive Kanwar procession. The video depicts a massive tableau, colorful decorations, modern lighting, and large speakers, making the entire journey resemble a religious procession. It is claimed that approximately 9 lakh rupees were spent on preparing this Kanwar. However, this claim could not be independently verified. The decorations and arrangements seen in the video are certainly attracting attention. Some call it a unique form of devotion to Shiva, while others believe that the Kanwar Yatra has always been associated with simplicity and devotion. Opinions on this topic are differing on social media. Many users say that each person's way of expressing faith can be different, while others are also linking it to ostentation.

ALSO READ | Working On Sawan Somwar? 4 Smart Hacks To Observe The Fast Stress-Free

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mohammad Salman (@message.by.salman)

Another Viral Video That Became An Example Of Service:

The second video conveys a completely different message. In it, a young Muslim man is seen welcoming Kanwar pilgrims on the roadside, distributing juice and fruit. The pilgrims, who have endured the long journey, are seen smiling and thanking him. After watching this video, many social media users have praised it as an example of humanity, service, and mutual brotherhood. During the month of Sawan, locals at various places arrange food distribution, medical camps, water, and rest for pilgrims. This video, in turn, has become an example of this spirit of service.

ALSO READ | Kaal Sarp Dosh Puja At Trimbakeshwar: Why Thousands Of Devotees Visit This Sacred Temple

There Are Mixed Reactions On Social Media:

After both videos went viral, reactions are pouring in rapidly on the internet. While the 9 lakh rupee Kanwar is making headlines for its grandeur, the Muslim youth's service is winning hearts. Some users said that the Kanwar Yatra is not just a religious event, but also a symbol of social participation and cooperation. Many others wrote that service is just as important as devotion.

Kanwar Yatra Is Not Just A Journey, It Is A Celebration Of Faith.

The purpose of the Kanwar Yatra is to offer Ganga water to Lord Shiva. During this journey, devotees walk many kilometers, even in difficult conditions, to express their devotion. Along the way, various social and religious organizations provide food, drinking water, and medical care for the pilgrims. Each year, the yatra sees new tableaux, traditional Kanwars, Dak Kanwars, and various cultural performances. This is why the Kanwar Yatra, in addition to being a religious event, also connects people culturally and socially.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that ABPLive.com does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.

Frequently Asked Questions

How do locals and organizations support Kanwar pilgrims during the yatra?

Along the route, various social and religious organizations, as well as locals, provide essential support. They arrange food distribution, medical camps, and offer water and rest facilities for the pilgrims.

About the author Anima Shukla

Anima Shukla is an aspiring digital journalist and video storyteller, currently interning with ABP Live’s Religion and Astro sections. Educated in journalism from AAFT Noida and AIMC Delhi, she simplifies Numerology, Vastu, Vedic Astrology, and Palmistry through engaging, Gen-Z-friendly, Google Discover-focused, and credibility-driven digital content.
Read More
Published at : 06 Aug 2026 01:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Videos Sawan 2026 Kanwar Yatra 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Religion
Viral This Kanwar Season: Rs 9 Lakh Grand Kanwar And Muslim Man Serving Juice, Fruits To Yatris
Viral This Kanwar Season: Rs 9 Lakh Grand Kanwar And Muslim Man Serving Juice, Fruits To Yatris
Religion
Kaal Sarp Dosh Puja At Trimbakeshwar: Why Thousands Of Devotees Visit This Sacred Temple
Kaal Sarp Dosh Puja At Trimbakeshwar: Why Thousands Of Devotees Visit This Sacred Temple
Religion
Astro Analysis | Jharkhand Youth Movement: Could The JPSC-JSSC Protest Take A New Turn? Astrological Predictions
Astro Analysis | Jharkhand Youth Movement: Could The JPSC-JSSC Protest Take A New Turn? Astrological Predictions
Religion
Kanwar Yatra: Can You Return To Your Normal Routine Immediately After Completing Kanwar?
Kanwar Yatra: Can You Return To Your Normal Routine Immediately After Completing Kanwar?
Advertisement

Videos

Jharkhand News: Monsoon Session Begins Amid JPSC-JSSC Row and Opposition Protest
Jharkhand Assembly: NDA Targets Hemant Soren as Monsoon Session Opens Amid Exam Row
Parliament News: Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 2 PM Amid Opposition Uproar Over Student Protest
Jharkhand Politics: BJP Corners Hemant Soren in Assembly Over JPSC-JSSC Row, Seeks Resignation
Jharkhand News: CID Arrests Five More as JPSC-JSSC Protest Enters Crucial Talks Phase
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget