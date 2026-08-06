Viral This Kanwar Season: Rs 9 Lakh Grand Kanwar And Muslim Man Serving Juice, Fruits To Yatris

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Social media reactions highlight diverse faith expressions and selfless service.

With the arrival of the month of Sawan, devotion, enthusiasm, and faith reach their peak across the country for the Kanwar Yatra 2026. Every year, millions of Shiva devotees carry Ganga water from Haridwar, Gangotri, Gaumukh, and other sacred ghats and travel on foot to their respective Shiva temples. During this time, many videos related to Kanwar Yatra also go viral on social media, in which sometimes a glimpse of devotion is seen and sometimes an example of service and humanity is seen.

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Two such videos are currently attracting attention on social media. One video shows a grand Kanwar, reportedly worth around ₹9 lakh, while the other shows a Muslim youth distributing juice and fruit to Kanwar pilgrims. Both videos are making the rounds for different reasons, and people are reacting to them in different ways.

Kanwar Worth Rs 9 lakh Becomes The Centre Of Attraction:

The first video circulating on social media shows a magnificent and impressive Kanwar procession. The video depicts a massive tableau, colorful decorations, modern lighting, and large speakers, making the entire journey resemble a religious procession. It is claimed that approximately 9 lakh rupees were spent on preparing this Kanwar. However, this claim could not be independently verified. The decorations and arrangements seen in the video are certainly attracting attention. Some call it a unique form of devotion to Shiva, while others believe that the Kanwar Yatra has always been associated with simplicity and devotion. Opinions on this topic are differing on social media. Many users say that each person's way of expressing faith can be different, while others are also linking it to ostentation.

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Another Viral Video That Became An Example Of Service:

The second video conveys a completely different message. In it, a young Muslim man is seen welcoming Kanwar pilgrims on the roadside, distributing juice and fruit. The pilgrims, who have endured the long journey, are seen smiling and thanking him. After watching this video, many social media users have praised it as an example of humanity, service, and mutual brotherhood. During the month of Sawan, locals at various places arrange food distribution, medical camps, water, and rest for pilgrims. This video, in turn, has become an example of this spirit of service.

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There Are Mixed Reactions On Social Media:

After both videos went viral, reactions are pouring in rapidly on the internet. While the 9 lakh rupee Kanwar is making headlines for its grandeur, the Muslim youth's service is winning hearts. Some users said that the Kanwar Yatra is not just a religious event, but also a symbol of social participation and cooperation. Many others wrote that service is just as important as devotion.

Kanwar Yatra Is Not Just A Journey, It Is A Celebration Of Faith.

The purpose of the Kanwar Yatra is to offer Ganga water to Lord Shiva. During this journey, devotees walk many kilometers, even in difficult conditions, to express their devotion. Along the way, various social and religious organizations provide food, drinking water, and medical care for the pilgrims. Each year, the yatra sees new tableaux, traditional Kanwars, Dak Kanwars, and various cultural performances. This is why the Kanwar Yatra, in addition to being a religious event, also connects people culturally and socially.