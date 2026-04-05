Punjab Becoming Safer And More Prosperous Under The Mann Government

The Mann government is committed to maintaining a strong and efficient security system in Punjab. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, major reforms have been implemented in the Punjab Police Department.

The Punjab Police has taken effective steps to curb all kinds of crimes, and the results have been impressive. In particular, significant success has been achieved in controlling drug mafias and cybercrimes.

Major Reform Initiatives in the Punjab Police

Under the direction of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, the Punjab Police has developed the blueprint for “Vision 2026.” In the coming years, the Punjab Police's capacity and infrastructure will be significantly expanded in line with this roadmap.

As part of this initiative, the Dial-112 Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) will be enhanced across Punjab. To create an integrated system, a new Dial-112 Central Control Room building will be established in Mohali at a cost of ₹52 crore. Additionally, systems will be upgraded, and new vehicles worth ₹50 crore will be purchased to ensure quick assistance.

Focus on Reducing Emergency Response Time

Currently, the Punjab Police's average response time in emergency situations is 12–13 minutes. The Mann government aims to reduce this to just 7–8 minutes.

District control rooms across the state are also being upgraded with an investment of ₹25 crore to ensure seamless coordination and efficient incident management without delays.

Installation of Cameras and Anti-Drone Systems

As a border state, Punjab requires special attention to security arrangements. Under the second line of defence, 2,367 CCTV cameras will be installed at 585 locations along the international border this year, at an estimated cost of ₹49.58 crore.

Installing these cameras will strengthen policing efforts. Additionally, the fleet of Anti-Drone Systems (ADS) will be expanded from the existing three active systems to six, with 10 additional systems to be procured in phases.

Alongside advanced anti-drone systems, Drone Response Teams (DRTs) have also been deployed. In the coming year, these teams will work in coordination with Village Defence Committees (VDCs).

Over ₹800 Crore Spent on Police Modernisation

The Mann government is continuously working to upgrade the Punjab Police, the backbone of the state’s security system. Over the past three years, the Punjab government has spent more than ₹800 crore on modernising the police force.

All SP-rank officers in the field have been systematically provided with new vehicles. Additionally, new vehicles have been supplied to all police stations and police posts.

Under the mega police infrastructure project initiated by the Mann government, approximately ₹426 crore will be spent over the next three years. This includes a new headquarters for the Cyber Crime Division in Phase-4, Mohali; new police lines in the Nawanshahr and Malerkotla districts; and construction of 11 new police stations.

Furthermore, new Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) range offices will be opened in Ludhiana, Ferozepur, and Jalandhar. Existing offices will also be upgraded with modern equipment and forensic tools.

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