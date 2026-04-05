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HomeInfotainmentThe Mann Government Is Winning The ‘War Against Drugs’

The Mann Government Is Winning The ‘War Against Drugs’

Under Bhagwant Singh Mann, the Punjab Government ramps up its anti-drug campaign with arrests, seizures, and public participation across Punjab.

By : ABP Live Focus | Updated at : 05 Apr 2026 10:52 PM (IST)

At one time, Punjab had become known for its drug problem. Many young people in the state were caught in addiction. The youth who were supposed to contribute to the state’s development were instead losing their future to drugs.

On March 1, 2025, Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann took a decisive step and launched an offensive to eradicate this menace at its roots. This campaign was not merely a government program; it became a fight for Punjab’s identity. Today, every citizen of the state is praising this historic initiative of the Mann Government.

Governor Praises the Initiative

While several public welfare schemes and policies in Punjab have delivered impressive results, the historic fight against drugs has been repeatedly praised by the Governor of Punjab.

Such appreciation is well deserved, as the campaign has achieved remarkable milestones within just one year. According to the data, by February 2026, 49,436 drug smugglers had been arrested in Punjab, more than 34,000 FIRs had been registered, thousands of kilograms of heroin and opium had been seized, and drug money worth crores of rupees had been frozen.

Target: Complete Destruction of the Drug Network

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, this campaign carried out by the Punjab Police has broken the backbone of drug traffickers. The recovery of 1,961 kg of heroin, 607 kg of opium, 27.5 quintals of poppy husk, 47.57 lakh intoxicant tablets, and 28 kg of ICE has shaken the entire network.

In addition, assets worth ₹263 crore belonging to 548 drug smugglers have been frozen. Through these actions, the Mann Government has sent a clear message that it is firmly committed to the complete destruction of the drug network.

Major Battle Against Cross-Border Drug Supply

Curbing the supply of drugs coming into Punjab from across the border has been a major challenge. To tackle this, the Mann Government has deployed anti-drone systems in Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, and Amritsar. Additionally, 2,367 CCTV cameras are being installed along the India–Pakistan international border.

Public Participation Strengthens the Fight

When launching the war against drugs, Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann had clearly stated that this was not the police’s fight alone, but a battle for the entire society. This message had a positive impact on the people of Punjab.

Around 1.5 lakh “Pind De Pehredar” volunteers are active in villages across the state as part of this campaign. Thousands of youth trapped in addiction have been sent to de-addiction centres, and anti-drug awareness campaigns are being conducted in schools.

Through this initiative, the Mann Government has demonstrated that when policies and intentions are focused on the upliftment of the state, every goal can be achieved. When the government’s intent is clear, the public also extends wholehearted support.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live does not in any manner whatsoever endorse/subscribe to the contents of this article and/or views expressed herein. Reader discretion is advised.

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Published at : 05 Apr 2026 10:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bhagwant Singh Mann Punjab GOVERNMENT Punjab POlice Anti-Drug Campaign War Against Drugs Drug Control

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