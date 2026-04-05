Aam Aadmi Clinics Become A Boon In Punjab

Through well-formulated policies and their successful implementation in the health sector, the Shri Bhagwant Singh Maan-led Punjab Government has made history. Initiatives such as Aam Aadmi Clinics, the upgradation of government hospitals, and cashless treatment up to ₹10 lakh are benefiting a large number of people across Punjab.

Major Success of Aam Aadmi Clinics

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, Aam Aadmi Clinics were launched in Punjab, providing improved health check-ups and treatment services to a large segment of the population.

According to the latest State Report Card from the Punjab Development Commission, more than 96% of patients are satisfied with treatment at over 881 clinics across the state. More than 38 types of clinical tests and essential medicines are available free of cost in these clinics.

Additionally, 92% of patients received medications free of charge, and 94% of people had diagnostic tests conducted free of charge.

Transformation in the Health Sector

To prepare the State Report Card, the Punjab Development Commission directly interacted with 18,256 patients across the state and prepared the report based on their feedback.

In the survey, people stated that earlier they had to rely on private clinics even for the treatment of common illnesses such as fever, diabetes, and high blood pressure. However, the situation has now changed.

Previously, patients had to incur high costs for tests and treatment. They had to spend thousands of rupees out of pocket for blood tests, sugar tests, and X-rays, and purchase medicines. They are now relieved of all these expenses.

Ease Through a Paperless System

In Punjab, Aam Aadmi Clinics operate with a fully digital, paperless healthcare model. Patient registration, consultation, laboratory tests, and medication records are stored digitally on a cloud-based system.

Through Aam Aadmi Clinics, people are not only receiving treatment but are also being safeguarded for the future.

Not only are 80 types of medicines being provided free of charge, but 38 types of diagnostic tests are also being conducted at no cost. These free tests help detect diseases early.

Chief Minister’s Dream Project

The successful operation of Aam Aadmi Clinics in Punjab has been a dream project of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann. Speaking about this, he says that although these are called clinics, in reality, they are an effort to ensure that hardworking Punjabis are identified and treated before falling victim to any serious disease.

Aam Aadmi Clinics have also played an important role in raising health awareness throughout Punjab. Today, when someone falls ill, they first go to these clinics for proper diagnosis and treatment. Many initiatives led by Shri Bhagwant Singh Maan and the Punjab Government are benefiting the people of Punjab.

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