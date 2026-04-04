Lonavala, Maharashtra: As the financial year draws to a close, Kaeser Compressors India Pvt. Ltd. brought together over 200 employees from across the country for its annual team-building retreat. Held on 26 February 2026 at Radisson Resort, Lonavala, the two-day event focused on strengthening collaboration and engagement among its geographically dispersed workforce.

The gathering reflected the company’s continued emphasis on investing in its people, bringing professionals from diverse regions and linguistic backgrounds under one roof. The retreat aimed to foster stronger interpersonal connections and reinforce a shared organisational culture.

Multilingual Engagement Bridges Regional Gaps

The highlight of the event was a session led by corporate trainer and motivational speaker Avinash Chate, who served as the chief guest and facilitator for the final day. Addressing the audience in English, Hindi, and Marathi, Chate tailored his approach to resonate with participants from different parts of India.

This multilingual interaction helped create an inclusive environment, allowing employees to engage more freely. The approach reduced communication barriers and encouraged active participation, particularly among teams that do not regularly interact in person.

Tech-Powered Activity Encourages Real-Time Collaboration

A key feature of the session was a technology-enabled team-building activity. Participants scanned a barcode displayed on a screen, receiving either a question or an answer on their mobile devices. They were then tasked with finding their corresponding match within the group.

Chate guided the activity with a simple instruction: "If you have a question, find your answer. If you have an answer, find your question."

The exercise prompted employees to interact dynamically, initiating conversations and building connections across teams. Matches were displayed live, adding an element of immediacy and engagement to the experience.

Leadership Highlights Impact of the Session

Company leadership noted positive feedback from participants following the session.

"It was a truly mesmerising session. Everyone I spoke to later liked it wholeheartedly. It kept them not only engaged but energised too. Thanks for the visit, even though it was at very short notice. Let us keep in touch." Nitin Yadwad, Director, Kaeser Compressors India Pvt. Ltd.

"Avinash Chate's ability to connect with every single team member — across languages, regions and seniority levels was exceptional. This is exactly the kind of transformation we invest in every year." Narayan Kulkarni, HR Head, Kaeser Compressors India Pvt. Ltd.

The retreat concluded with participants receiving certificates, marking the programme as part of their professional development.

(This copy has been produced by the Infotainment Desk)