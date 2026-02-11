Patanjali, a well-known name in the Indian FMCG sector, has once again proven its quality and purity on a global platform. A detailed scientific study on Patanjali honey has been published in the prestigious research journal 'Applied Food Research' of the world-renowned Elsevier publication. This achievement is a matter of pride not only for the institution but also for the entire food industry of the country.

A Major Victory Against Adulteration

On this occasion, Acharya Balkrishna said that Patanjali's main objective is to save the country from the poison of adulteration. He emphasised that Indian products have often been viewed with suspicion at the international level, but this research has proven that world-class research and pure products are possible in India as well.

Honey Passed Rigorous Scientific Tests

According to Dr. Anurag Varshney, a leading scientist at Patanjali, 25 different batches of Patanjali honey were tested in this study. Advanced scientific techniques like HPLC, HPTLC, and UHPLC were used for this. The main findings of the research are as follows:

All batches fully met the standards set by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

No external sugar, synthetic syrup, or harmful chemical residues were found in the honey.

Significant uniformity in quality was observed between different batches, reflecting the institution's strict control system.

Commitment to the Future

Acharya Balkrishna clarified that from the sourcing of raw materials to the final packaging, Patanjali's supply chain is extremely transparent and secure. The institution has resolved that they will continue research in the future in accordance with international standards so that the general public continues to get scientifically certified and safe products.