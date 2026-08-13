Home Loan Eligibility Calculator - How Much Home Loan Can You Really Get In 2026?

In summary

A home loan eligibility calculator tells you roughly how much a lender may offer you, based on your financial profile. With Bajaj Finance, home loans are available up to Rs. 15 crore*, with interest rates starting at 7.25%* p.a. for salaried applicants and tenures of up to 32 years*. The Bajaj Finance Home Loan Eligibility Calculator takes four inputs - your date of birth, city, monthly income, and existing monthly EMIs - and returns an estimated loan amount.

This estimate is not a loan approval. It is a starting point. Once you know your eligible amount, you can shortlist properties within that range, gather your documents, and apply with a clearer picture of what to expect.

What determines how much home loan you can get?

Lenders broadly assess four things before deciding your loan amount.

Income: Your monthly income sets the ceiling on how much EMI you can carry. Most lenders expect your total EMIs, including the new home loan, to stay within 40-50% of your monthly income. Existing EMIs: Any car loan, personal loan, or credit card dues reduce the income available for a new loan. More existing obligations mean a lower eligible amount. Age: Your age determines how many working years you have left. A 30-year-old applicant may qualify for a longer tenure than a 55-year-old, which affects the eligible amount. Repayment capacity: Lenders look at how consistently you have repaid past loans. Per RBI's Fair Practices Code, lenders must assess a borrower's repayment capacity before sanctioning any credit. A CIBIL Score of 725 or above is generally considered suitable for a home loan.

Instead of working through these variables yourself, you can use a Bajaj Finance Home Loan Eligibility Calculator to get an estimate in a few steps.

How the calculator reaches its estimate

The home loan eligibility calculator uses your inputs to apply standard lending parameters and return a loan amount you may be eligible for.

Enter your date of birth. This tells the calculator your current age and your remaining working years, both of which affect your maximum eligible tenure and, by extension, your loan amount.



Select your city. Property costs and income norms vary by location. Your city helps the calculator apply relevant benchmarks.



Enter your monthly income. This is your gross or net monthly income in rupees. The higher your income, the higher the EMI you can support, and the larger the loan you may qualify for.



Enter your existing monthly EMIs. Include all current loan repayments - home, car, personal, or otherwise. The calculator deducts these from your income to estimate what's available for a new loan.



Get your eligible loan amount. Based on these four inputs, the calculator returns an estimated loan amount in rupees.

The whole process takes under two minutes. No registration is required.

Why use the home loan eligibility calculator before applying?

Checking eligibility before you apply is a practical step, not just a formality. Here is what it helps you do:

Estimate your borrowing capacity before you commit to a property price range.

before you commit to a property price range. Compare homes within your budget , so you are not shortlisting properties you cannot finance.

, so you are not shortlisting properties you cannot finance. Understand your repayment expectations , including the approximate EMI you will carry for 15, 20, or 32 years, when used in conjunction with a home loan EMI calculator.

, including the approximate EMI you will carry for 15, 20, or 32 years, when used in conjunction with a home loan EMI calculator. Avoid applying for amounts you may not qualify for , which can result in rejection and affect your credit score.

, which can result in rejection and affect your credit score. Prepare your documents in advance, so the actual application moves faster.

What the home loan eligibility calculator can and cannot tell you

What it can tell you What it cannot tell you Estimated loan amount based on your inputs Whether your application will be approved Whether your income supports your target loan How the lender will assess your credit file How existing EMIs affect your eligibility The outcome of property verification A starting point for your property budget Final interest rate applicable to your profile

Why two people with the same salary may qualify for different loan amounts

Two applicants with the same income can receive very different estimates.

Example: Samay and Purvi from Pune both earn Rs. 80,000 per month. Samay pays two existing EMIs totalling Rs. 25,000. Purvi pays one of Rs. 5,000. Their eligibility, as the calculator might estimate, looks like this:

Parameter Samay Purvi Age 43 years 32 years Monthly income Rs. 80,000 Rs. 80,000 Existing monthly EMIs Rs. 25,000 Rs. 5,000 Income available for new EMI Rs. 55,000 Rs. 80,000 Estimated eligible loan amount Lower (approx. Rs. 26.70 lakh) Higher (approx. Rs. 43.92 lakh)

Your existing debt has a direct effect on the loan amount you may qualify for. Clearing a loan or reducing existing EMIs before applying can increase your eligible amount.

What can increase or reduce your eligibility?

Can increase eligibility Can reduce eligibility Higher monthly income Higher existing monthly EMIs Strong repayment history (CIBIL 725+) Lower repayment capacity Longer remaining working years Existing debt obligations Adding an earning co-applicant Short remaining tenure due to age No existing loans or low obligations Irregular income patterns

Per National Housing Bank (NHB) guidelines, lenders are expected to factor in a borrower's overall debt burden before sanctioning a housing loan. Keeping your total EMI obligations below 50% of your income generally works in your favour.

Is checking eligibility the same as getting approved?

No. The calculator gives you an estimate. Approval is a separate process entirely.

Lenders assess several things during the actual application that the calculator does not cover:

Document verification - your income, identity, and address proof are checked in detail.

- your income, identity, and address proof are checked in detail. Credit profile review - your full CIBIL Report, repayment history, and outstanding dues are assessed.

- your full CIBIL Report, repayment history, and outstanding dues are assessed. Property checks - the property must meet legal and technical requirements before the loan is sanctioned.

- the property must meet legal and technical requirements before the loan is sanctioned. Lender assessment - the final loan amount, interest rate, and tenure are decided after a complete evaluation.

What happens after you check your eligibility?

1. Review the estimate

Does it align with what you were expecting? If not, check whether your existing EMIs or income entered were accurate.

2. Compare it with your property budget

If your eligible amount is Rs. 60 lakh and your target property costs Rs. 90 lakh, you will need to plan for a higher down payment or look at properties within your financed range.

3. Confirm you meet the other eligibility criteria

Eligibility parameter Requirement Nationality Indian citizen residing in India Age (at loan maturity) 23-67 years (salaried); 23-70 years (self-employed) CIBIL Score 725 or above Occupation Salaried, professional, or self-employed

4. Gather your documents

Document type Salaried applicants Self-employed applicants Identity and address proof KYC documents Income proof Recent salary slips Profit and loss statement Business proof Not required Required Bank statements Last 6 months

5. Apply online for a Bajaj Finance Home Loan

Click the 'APPLY' button on the Bajaj Finance Home Loan page. Enter your full name, mobile number, and employment type. Select the type of loan you want: fresh home loan, balance transfer, or top-up. Generate and submit your OTP to verify your phone number. After OTP verification, enter your monthly income, required loan amount, and whether you have identified a property. Enter your date of birth, PAN, and other details based on your occupation type. Click 'SUBMIT'.

A Bajaj Finance representative will contact you to guide you through the next steps. Loan applications are typically reviewed within 48 hours* of submission.

Making the most of your eligibility check

A number on a screen is only useful if you act on it. Check your eligibility, set your property budget accordingly, keep your documents required for a home loan ready, and apply online for a Bajaj Finance Home Loan, with amounts up to Rs. 15 crore*, interest rates from 7.25%* p.a., and tenures up to 32 years*, in just a few minutes.

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