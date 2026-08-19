Leopard Skin Seizure Probe Puts Wildlife SOS Under Investigation

The seizure of 10 leopard skins in Madhya Pradesh has triggered an investigation involving Delhi-based conservation organisation Wildlife SOS. The Madhya Pradesh State Tiger Strike Force (STSF) has arrested two men and issued a notice to Wildlife SOS CEO Kartick Satyanarayan, asking him to appear before investigators.

The case began on July 23, when four suspected poachers were arrested on the Gwalior-Agra highway with 10 leopard skins. Wildlife SOS had earlier credited its Forest Watch anti-poaching team with helping track the operation that led to the seizure. Since the skins were linked to Madhya Pradesh, the STSF launched a separate probe.

The STSF later arrested wildlife trader Bhagwan Singh alias Salim on August 11 and his alleged associate Wasim on August 13. According to officials, both men had links with Wildlife SOS.

Investigators said the two accused named Satyanarayan during questioning and that authorities had collected significant digital evidence.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Wildlife Warden Sameeta Rajoura said the investigation was examining allegations related to poaching, wildlife trafficking and whether seizures were staged as part of anti-poaching operations.

Leopard Remains, Traps And Vehicle Recovered During Investigation

During the investigation, officials searched forest areas in Shivpuri and Morena, where buried leopard remains were reportedly discovered. Samples have been sent to the Wildlife Institute of India in Dehradun for DNA testing to determine whether they match the seized skins.

Investigators also recovered three leg-hold traps.

A senior forest official said the investigation revealed that Bhagwan Singh, a wildlife trader with a long history, had been associated with Wildlife SOS for at least five years. This reportedly led investigators to Wasim, another employee linked to the organisation.

Forest department sources also alleged that Singh and his associates used a Wildlife SOS vehicle while travelling through forest areas in Shivpuri and Morena. The vehicle has since been taken into custody. Investigators are also examining allegations that traps sourced from Haryana were supplied to local hunters.

Officials have questioned the nature of the alleged operation, asking why poaching activities continued if the intention was to conduct an undercover operation against wildlife traffickers.

Wildlife SOS Denies Allegations As Probe Continues

The investigation has also drawn attention to a 2023 case in Tamil Nadu. Forest department sources claimed that Singh and Wasim were present in the Sathyamangalam forest area when a tiger skin, leopard skin and tiger skeleton were seized. Wildlife SOS had previously claimed credit for that seizure and the subsequent conviction, according to the sources.

Wildlife SOS, founded by Kartick Satyanarayan and Geeta Seshamani in 1995, has rejected the allegations.

In a statement sent by email on August 16, Satyanarayan confirmed that Wasim Akram was a director with Wildlife SOS and acknowledged that the organisation works with a network of volunteers and "Forest Friends" who provide information and leads related to wildlife conservation.

He said Wildlife SOS had worked with law enforcement agencies for more than three decades to combat poaching and support wildlife rescue and rehabilitation across several states.

Responding to claims about digital evidence, Satyanarayan said neither he nor the organisation had been shown any such material and therefore could not comment on its authenticity. He added that Wildlife SOS would cooperate with any legitimate investigation and respond appropriately through legal channels.

Satyanarayan also alleged that the organisation was being unfairly targeted and said Wildlife SOS was shocked that it was being accused of the very crimes it had spent decades fighting.

The STSF investigation is continuing, with authorities examining digital evidence, DNA samples, recovered traps and the alleged links between the accused and Wildlife SOS.

(This copy has been produced by the Infotainment Desk)