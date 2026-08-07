For years, professional success has largely been measured through business growth, financial milestones and career achievements. Entrepreneur and author Gagan Dhawan is making the case for another measure to sit alongside them: the ability to maintain physical and mental wellbeing while pursuing those goals.

Dhawan is preparing to release his second book, The New Me 2.0, later this year. The book explores preventive health, everyday habits and resilience through the lens of his own experiences as an entrepreneur and his efforts to make long-term lifestyle changes.

The upcoming title follows his 2022 book, The New Me: A Guidebook to Perfect Health, which received the International Book of Honour at the House of Lords, British Parliament, in 2023.

Why Small Changes Take Centre Stage

Rather than presenting lifestyle transformation as a dramatic reset, The New Me 2.0 focuses on smaller behavioural changes that can be sustained over time. Dhawan argues that people often abandon health goals because they begin with expectations that are difficult to maintain.

His approach is built around what he calls the WISE Framework, covering Water, Intent, Sleep and Eating. The framework looks at these four areas as interconnected parts of everyday health rather than isolated targets.

Sleep, for instance, is discussed in relation to recovery and the body’s natural rhythms, while hydration is approached as a daily habit. The sections on food examine meal timing, mindful eating and the role dietary choices can play in overall wellbeing.

“Health is not a destination that can be achieved overnight,” Dhawan said. “It is a lifelong journey built on small, consistent choices. Through The New Me 2.0, I wanted to create a practical guide that encourages individuals to invest in their wellbeing, strengthen their resilience and discover that true success begins with good health.”

Personal Experience Shapes the Health Narrative

Dhawan’s own experience forms a significant part of the book. He writes about changing his diet after being advised that he would require medication to manage blood pressure and cholesterol. He says his subsequent move towards plant-based eating was accompanied by changes in his health and energy levels.

The book also examines whole-food, plant-based eating alongside traditional Indian ideas about the relationship between food and mental wellbeing. It refers to concepts such as sattvic, rajasic and tamasic foods while also discussing contemporary research around nutrition.

Other subjects include chronic stress, screen fatigue, burnout and physical inactivity, concerns that have increasingly become part of conversations around modern working life.

Dhawan also explores intention and awareness in everyday routines, including beginning the day quietly, eating without distractions and paying closer attention to habitual choices. The book connects these ideas with discussions around cortisol, circadian rhythms and the gut-brain axis.

Discipline Over Dramatic Resets

A recurring theme in The New Me 2.0 is the idea that discipline can be developed rather than treated as a fixed personality trait.

Dhawan uses his own progression from five push-ups to more than 180 over 30 days to illustrate how repeated actions can gradually change behaviour. The example supports the book’s wider argument that consistent routines may be more sustainable than short periods of intensive lifestyle change.

The book extends this discussion to addiction and reward pathways, while another section looks at the experiences of public figures including Robert Downey Jr., Virat Kohli, Novak Djokovic, Rich Roll, Venus Williams, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Chris Paul. Their stories are referenced to examine the role lifestyle and nutrition changes can play during periods of personal or professional transition.

Entrepreneurship Meets Preventive Health

Dhawan’s interest in health comes alongside a business career spanning several sectors. After beginning his career in sales and marketing, he founded RHI Printographics in 1999 and later became involved in businesses across advertising, education, wellness, devotional retail and consumer products.

His ventures and investments have included The New Me wellness platform, ServDharm and Metis Learning Solutions, the company behind STEM education brands Einstein Box and Doctor Jupiter. His investment interests have also covered technology, fashion, hospitality and sports retail.

Dhawan traces part of his emphasis on discipline and consistency to growing up in an Indian Army family. The son of Brigadier S. C. Dhawan (Retd.) and Kamal Dhawan, he studied at KV and Army School before pursuing higher education at the University of Delhi.

The connection between entrepreneurship and wellbeing also informs the central argument of his latest book.

“Entrepreneurship taught me the importance of perseverance,” Dhawan said, “while my personal health journey taught me the importance of balance. Success without good health is incomplete. My hope is that The New Me 2.0 inspires readers to make choices that improve not only how long they live, but how well they live.”

A Wider Conversation Around Healthy Ageing

The book comes at a time when preventive healthcare, healthy ageing and workplace wellbeing are receiving greater public attention, alongside concerns around sedentary lifestyles and work-related stress.

While Dhawan’s first book largely concentrated on nutrition, fitness and habit formation, The New Me 2.0 takes a more personal approach by examining how the demands of entrepreneurship can coexist with efforts to maintain physical and mental wellbeing.

Rather than positioning health as something to address after professional goals have been achieved, the book argues for treating it as part of the process itself.

The New Me 2.0 is scheduled to be released in print and digital formats later this year. Reader interactions, wellness discussions and knowledge-sharing sessions around preventive healthcare, healthy ageing and sustainable lifestyle changes are also planned alongside the release.

(This copy has been produced by the Infotainment Desk)