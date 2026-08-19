20 Blackbucks Released In Banni Grassland To Support Native Wildlife Recovery

The Gujarat Forest Department, with technical support from Greens Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre (GZRRC), Vantara, has released 20 blackbucks into the Banni Grassland of Kutch as part of an effort to strengthen the region’s native herbivore population.

The release was carried out on India’s 80th Independence Day and followed approvals from the Chief Wildlife Warden, Gujarat, and the Central Zoo Authority (CZA). The animals were transferred from Vantara in Jamnagar after completing the required health and veterinary procedures.

The initiative is aimed at supporting the restoration of Banni’s native wildlife and maintaining the ecological balance of its grassland habitat.

20 Blackbucks Moved to Banni

The group released in Banni included five male and 15 female blackbucks. Before being moved, the animals underwent veterinary examinations, health screening, quarantine and disease surveillance.

The transfer was conducted under prescribed wildlife movement protocols, with measures in place for safe and humane transportation and release. Vantara completed the necessary requirements associated with the transfer and rewilding process.

While the release involves 20 animals, conservation officials view the effort in the broader context of restoring the native herbivore community of Banni.

Focus on Restoring Native Herbivores

Blackbuck has historically been among the herbivore species associated with the Banni landscape. The region has also supported chinkara, nilgai and wild boar.

Restoring native herbivore populations can help rebuild ecological relationships within the grassland. A stronger prey base can support natural predator-prey interactions, while a diverse herbivore community can contribute to the overall functioning and resilience of the habitat.

Banni is also an important landscape for pastoral communities and supports a variety of native wildlife. The restoration of species, alongside habitat conservation and scientific grassland management, is therefore relevant to both biodiversity and the long-term health of the ecosystem.

Part of Wider Species Restoration Efforts

The blackbuck release forms part of a broader conservation approach focused on restoring native species and grassland ecosystems across India.

The national conservation agenda has increasingly placed emphasis on habitat recovery, scientific wildlife management, strengthening prey populations and community participation. Project Cheetah is one example of this approach, bringing together species recovery with wider efforts to improve grassland ecosystems and their ecological conditions.

The Banni initiative similarly places the focus beyond the individual animals being released, with attention on rebuilding a native herbivore population that can become part of the wider grassland ecosystem.

Rebuilding Banni’s Ecological Character

The release of the 20 blackbucks marks a step in efforts to restore native wildlife in Banni. For the grassland, the long-term objective is to strengthen the presence of indigenous herbivores while supporting habitat conservation and responsible management.

The initiative highlights the role of species restoration in maintaining ecological relationships within grassland landscapes. Continued habitat protection and scientific management will remain important to ensuring that restored wildlife populations can contribute to a healthy and resilient Banni ecosystem.

(This copy has been produced by the Infotainment Desk)