Patanjali Herbal Garden Preserves Ayurvedic Knowledge Through Living Plant Repository

Established in 1995, the Patanjali Herbal Garden was created with a clear objective: to promote awareness of Ayurveda among future generations while conserving widely used medicinal plants. Over the years, the garden has evolved into a structured space that combines education, conservation and research. It houses more than 1,000 varieties of medicinal herbs, shrubs, trees, climbers, aquatic and ornamental plants sourced from across India.

The layout of the garden has been designed to support both scientific study and public understanding. Researchers and visitors alike can explore plant varieties while gaining insight into their applications in traditional medicine.

Diverse Plant Collection and Structured Layout

The garden features a wide range of plant species, including around 300 types of herbs, 175 shrubs, 50 climbers, 25 aquatic plants and approximately 350 tree species. This diversity allows for comprehensive exposure to plant-based remedies used in Ayurveda.

To support specific plant groups, the garden includes five artificial caves. These structures are designed to create suitable conditions for the growth of bryophytes, pteridophytes and orchids. Some caves also include sculptures that present basic Ayurvedic concepts, including the preparation of medicines such as churns, vatis, asavas and bhasmas, along with depictions of yogasanas, pranayamas and mudras.

Thematic Gardens Reflect Cultural Beliefs

The site also includes thematic sections such as the Nav Graha Vatika, which showcases nine plants associated with different planetary bodies. For instance, Apamarg (Achyranthes aspera L.) is linked to Budha (Mercury), while Pipal (Ficus religiosa L.) is associated with Guru (Jupiter).

In addition, the Rashi Vatika features 12 plants corresponding to zodiac signs, and the Nakshatra Vatika presents 28 plants aligned with lunar constellations. These sections connect traditional beliefs with botanical knowledge, offering visitors a broader cultural perspective.

Visitor Experience and Practical Applications

The garden is equipped with seven artificial fountains and a pond that help maintain conditions for aquatic plants such as Trapa natans L., Nymphaea nouchali and Nelumbo nucifera. A bird house with a small pond and waterfall has also been developed to create a natural habitat, allowing visitors to walk through via a hanging bridge.

Guided tours are available, during which trained guides provide detailed information about medicinal plants, including their scientific and common names and their uses in treating various conditions.

The plants cultivated in the garden also serve practical purposes. Fresh medicinal extracts and decoctions are prescribed by Vaidyas at Yogpeeth based on individual requirements. Additionally, saplings are made available to the public through the nursery, enabling wider access to these plant species.

(This copy has been produced by the Infotainment Desk)