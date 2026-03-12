Nashik Real Estate Experts Meet to Address Rising Prices and Market Transparency

Real estate platform Houssed organised an Associate Partnership Meet on 10 March 2026 in Nashik, bringing together property consultants, channel partners, and advisors from across the region. The gathering was held at the Courtyard by Marriott Nashik and included participants from nearby areas such as Sinnar, Igatpuri, and Trimbakeshwar. The meeting served as a forum for industry professionals to exchange perspectives on the evolving housing market and discuss ways to support buyers more effectively.

The interaction highlighted several ongoing changes in Nashik’s residential sector. While apartment prices in the city have seen a noticeable increase in recent months, the number of newly launched housing projects has remained limited. This imbalance has created a tighter supply of available homes, gradually pushing prices upward. Despite the rise, property rates in Nashik remain comparatively lower than those in major metropolitan markets like Mumbai and Pune.

At the same time, the city continues to witness strong housing demand. Thousands of new homes are added each year, driven largely by families relocating for employment opportunities and improved living conditions. Industry participants at the event pointed out that modern buyers are more cautious and informed than before.

Changing Expectations of Property Buyers

According to discussions during the session, prospective homebuyers now expect full project transparency before making a decision. Buyers want accurate information on project status, clear pricing structures, and assurance that construction timelines will be met. With housing costs rising, many buyers are concerned about value and want clarity on how the property fits their long-term needs.

Participants also highlighted that previous issues in the market, including construction delays and regulatory challenges such as late MahRERA reports, have created uncertainty. These experiences have made some buyers hesitant to commit to newly launched projects.

Technology Support for Market Transparency

Houssed introduced its approach to addressing these concerns through its CRM-driven platform. The system provides real-time access to information on RERA-approved projects, along with updated inventory and pricing data. It also helps partners provide buyers with accurate documentation and quicker responses to property inquiries.

The platform aims to reduce uncertainty by ensuring that consultants and advisors have reliable information while interacting with potential homebuyers.

Collaboration to Improve Market Standards

The event also included an open discussion session where advisors shared feedback about local market conditions. Participants explored ways to strengthen ethical practices, improve project verification, and use technology to deliver clearer information to buyers.

Utsav Ladiwala, Founder & CEO, Houssed, said:

“Nashik has huge opportunities from its jobs, culture, and growing links to other cities. But buyers need clear info, and partners need reliable help to close deals smoothly. We're giving our team the right tools to create trust, solve small problems early, and help more families find their perfect home.”

Houssed stated that it plans to continue working with partners to improve transparency in the property market while providing tools that support smoother transactions and stronger buyer confidence.

About Houssed

Houssed is a technology-enabled real estate platform that offers verified project listings, structured workflows, and operational support for associate partners across emerging real estate markets in India.

(This copy has been produced by the Infotainment Desk)