Strategic Merger Targets Growing Demand For End-To-End GCC Services In India

Positron HR Services and Miamin Systems have announced a strategic merger, bringing their recruitment, workforce planning and Global Capability Centre (GCC) advisory operations under a single platform. The combined entity will focus on helping international and growth-stage companies establish and expand capability centres in India.

The Bengaluru-based operation will offer services covering different stages of a company’s GCC journey, from evaluating India as an expansion destination and planning market entry to recruiting leadership and technology teams. The platform will also provide workforce planning, employer branding, talent intelligence and organisational support.

The merged company plans to work with clients in India as well as international markets, including North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region.

Combining Recruitment and GCC Advisory Capabilities

The merger brings together the companies’ complementary areas of operation. Positron HR Services focuses on technology recruitment, executive search, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), workforce solutions and large-scale engineering hiring.

Its recruitment portfolio spans software engineering, artificial intelligence, cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity, data engineering, DevOps, product management, enterprise applications and digital transformation roles. The company has worked with startups, product companies, GCCs and multinational organisations.

Miamin Systems, meanwhile, focuses on supporting companies looking to establish or expand their GCC operations in India. Its areas of work include GCC advisory, expansion strategy, operational planning, employer branding, talent consulting and workforce development.

By combining these capabilities, the companies intend to provide businesses with a single point of engagement instead of requiring them to work separately with recruitment agencies, consultants and other operational partners.

GCC Growth Changes Talent Requirements

The merger comes as India continues to attract multinational companies building technology, engineering, finance, product development, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and digital transformation teams.

The role of GCCs has also evolved beyond their earlier focus on operational efficiencies. Companies are increasingly using their India centres for product engineering, research and development, technology development and other functions supporting global operations.

This shift has expanded workforce requirements. Apart from recruitment, companies setting up larger capability centres may need support with organisational design, leadership hiring, workforce planning, employer positioning and long-term talent development.

The combined company said its expanded portfolio will include GCC strategy and advisory, India market-entry support, executive search, engineering and technology recruitment, RPO, campus hiring, employer branding, talent intelligence, organisational design and workforce expansion programmes.

Merger Targets End-to-End GCC Support

The companies said the integration is intended to support organisations at different stages of their India operations, including businesses establishing their first capability centre and companies looking to expand existing teams.

“Our decision to merge is driven by a shared vision of helping global enterprises build exceptional capability centers in India,” said the leadership team. “Organizations today require more than access to talent—they need strategic guidance, market intelligence, operational expertise, and partners who understand the complexities of scaling world-class engineering organizations. Together, we are creating a platform designed to support clients throughout every stage of their GCC journey.”

According to the companies, existing customers of Positron HR Services and Miamin Systems will continue receiving services during the integration process.

The merged operation also plans to invest in recruitment technology, workforce analytics, talent intelligence and employer-brand research as it develops its GCC services.

Expansion Plans Extend Beyond Recruitment

India’s GCC ecosystem now spans sectors including technology, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, automotive, logistics, telecommunications and professional services.

Against this backdrop, the merged organisation plans to work with companies establishing engineering hubs, innovation centres, research operations and digital transformation teams in the country.

It also intends to collaborate with educational institutions, technology communities, industry partners and business leaders as part of its workforce-development efforts.

Over the longer term, Positron HR Services and Miamin Systems plan to expand their consulting capabilities, strengthen their presence in international markets and broaden the range of services available to companies building or scaling GCC operations in India.

The merger reflects a broader shift in the GCC services market, where talent acquisition is increasingly being combined with advisory, workforce planning and operational support as companies build larger and more specialised teams in the country.

(This copy has been produced by the Infotainment Desk)