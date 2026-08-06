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English NewsInfotainmentGulf Film Distribution Expands Its Global Reach As International Cinema Finds Wider Audiences

Gulf Film Distribution Expands Its Global Reach As International Cinema Finds Wider Audiences

Dubai’s growing role in global cinema distribution takes focus as Gaganpreet Singh is recognised for bringing diverse international films and filmmakers to audiences across Gulf markets.

Written By : Infotainment Desk |  Updated at : 06 Aug 2026 06:19 PM (IST)

Dubai’s role as a distribution centre for international cinema was in focus at the 12th Emirates Film Festival, where Gaganpreet Singh, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Film Master Media Distribution LLC, received the Outstanding International Movie Distribution in the Gulf Region award.

The recognition was presented during the festival held in Dubai on July 26, 2026, acknowledging Singh’s work in bringing international films to theatres across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) markets.

Connecting international films with Gulf audiences

The award comes at a time when distributors in the Gulf are increasingly working with filmmakers, studios and sales agents from different parts of the world to bring a broader range of cinema to regional audiences.

Film Master Media Distribution, headquartered in Dubai, has focused on theatrical distribution of international and regional films across Middle Eastern markets. The company works with producers and other content partners to facilitate releases in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain and Oman.

Over the years, the distributor has handled more than 100 international and regional feature films. Its catalogue includes titles originating from Hollywood as well as European, Asian, Middle Eastern and independent film industries.

Opening theatres to films from newer markets

Beyond films from established production centres, the company has also worked to introduce cinema from markets that have traditionally had limited theatrical representation in the Gulf.

Film Master Media Distribution was among the companies to bring Latin American and Romanian feature films to Gulf cinemas for commercial theatrical releases. Such releases have helped filmmakers and producers from these markets explore audiences beyond their traditional territories while giving moviegoers in the region access to a wider selection of stories.

The company has continued to build distribution partnerships with producers, studios and international sales agents looking to release films across GCC countries.

Industry gathers in Dubai for 12th festival edition

The 12th Emirates Film Festival brought filmmakers, actors, producers, distributors and other industry professionals together in Dubai. The event recognised work across filmmaking, production and distribution while providing a meeting point for professionals operating within regional and international cinema.

Dubai has emerged as an important link between international content owners and audiences across Gulf markets, supported by the UAE’s growing film and entertainment ecosystem.

Singh credits team and cross-cultural storytelling

Receiving the award, Gaganpreet Singh said:

“This recognition is a proud moment for our entire team. At Film Master Media Distribution, our mission has always been to bridge cultures through cinema by bringing exceptional stories from around the world to audiences across the Gulf. We are honoured to receive this recognition and remain committed to strengthening global partnerships while supporting the continued growth of the region’s film industry.”

The recognition highlights the expanding role of independent distributors in determining how international films reach audiences across the GCC, particularly as filmmakers and content owners look beyond traditional markets for theatrical opportunities.

(This copy has been produced by the Infotainment Desk)

Published at : 06 Aug 2026 06:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gulf Film Gaganpreet Singh

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