MS Dhoni Fronts ‘Sab Shubh Hoga’ Campaign Blending Faith, Hope And Everyday Aspirations

Zed Black, the flagship brand of Mysore Deep Perfumery House, has unveiled its latest campaign titled ‘Sab Shubh Hoga’, featuring brand ambassador MS Dhoni. The campaign introduces the company’s Pure Camphor and Bhimseni Camphor range, aligning the launch with the spiritual significance of Chaitra Navratri, which began on March 19.

The television commercial brings together themes of faith, hope, and everyday struggles, positioning camphor as an integral part of prayer rituals in Indian households. The campaign is being distributed across television, digital platforms, social media, and retail channels nationwide.

Campaign Focuses on Everyday Hope

The film presents MS Dhoni as a narrator, connecting stories of individuals such as a student, an office worker, and a shopkeeper. Each character reflects common aspirations and uncertainties, unified by the belief that “Sab Shubh Hoga.” The narrative aims to create an emotional connection with audiences by reinforcing optimism rooted in prayer and belief.

Conceptualised by Oberoi IBC, the campaign attempts to bridge the cultural connection between cricket and spirituality in India. Dhoni’s composed personality complements the campaign’s core message, making him a consistent face for the brand’s communication strategy.

Strategic Push into Camphor Segment

With this launch, Zed Black is strengthening its foothold in the camphor and pooja essentials category, moving beyond its established incense business. The product line includes Pure Camphor and Bhimseni camphor, both commonly used in religious rituals and known for their purifying and wellness properties.

The range is available in multiple formats such as jars, zipper packs, and pouches, catering to varied consumer preferences. Pack sizes range from 2 gm to 500 gm, making the products accessible across different price points and retail formats.

The company is positioning these offerings as mass-premium products, aiming to expand reach across general trade, modern retail, and quick commerce platforms.

Leadership Outlines Growth Vision

Speaking about the campaign, Ankit Agrawal, Director, Mysore Deep Perfumery House, said, “With ‘Sab Shubh Hoga,’ we wanted to capture a sentiment rooted in faith, positivity, and the belief that every sincere prayer brings hope. Our decade-long association with MS Dhoni reflects these values of trust and belief, making him a natural fit for the brand. With Zed Black Samarpan Pure Camphor and Bhimseni Camphor, we aim to strengthen our presence in the devotional products market, lead the Bhimseni camphor category, and make it widely accessible as we move towards the ₹1,000 crore milestone.”

Highlighting the company’s broader strategy, Anshul Agrawal, Director, Mysore Deep Perfumery House, said, “The company continues to invest in expanding manufacturing infrastructure and strengthening its distribution network to support new categories such as camphor and pooja essentials. Our broader focus remains on building a fragrance-led FMCG portfolio backed by innovation and sustainable manufacturing initiatives.”

Sharing his thoughts, MS Dhoni said, “With Zed Black, the message has always been simple ‘Do your best and believe.’ ‘Prarthana Hogi Sweekar’ celebrated that thought, and ‘Sab Shubh Hoga’ will continue to inspire people to stay positive and move forward with faith.”

Brand Growth and Market Expansion

Zed Black has evolved from a modest incense business in Indore into a prominent player in India’s fragrance and devotional products sector. Its portfolio now spans incense sticks, dhoop, lifestyle fragrances, pooja essentials, and camphor products.

With distribution across more than 10 lakh retail outlets and a presence in over 40 international markets, the company continues to expand its footprint. It operates a large manufacturing facility in Indore and employs around 4,000 people, with women comprising a significant portion of the workforce.

Looking ahead, the company has set an ambitious goal of reaching ₹1,000 crore in revenue by FY28, while focusing on building leadership in emerging categories like Pure Camphor and Bhimseni camphor.

(This copy has been produced by the Infotainment Desk)