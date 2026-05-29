In unit linked policies, the investment risk in the investment portfolio is borne by the policyholder

In today’s evolving financial landscape, young investors are no longer satisfied with choosing between protection and growth; they want both. This is where Unit Linked Insurance Plans (ULIPs) are stepping into the spotlight. By offering life cover first and combining it with market-linked investment opportunities, ULIPs are becoming an increasingly relevant option for individuals who are looking to build a financially secure future.

There has been a steady rise in awareness around life insurance products that go beyond traditional savings. Younger investors are seeking financial solutions that not only safeguard their loved ones but also help grow wealth over time.

Protection Comes First, Growth Follows

At their core, ULIPs are designed to provide life cover, ensuring that your family remains financially protected in case of unforeseen circumstances. This foundational protection is what sets ULIPs apart from pure investment products.

Once this safety net is established, ULIPs offer the added advantage of market-linked returns. A portion of the premium is invested in equity, debt, or balanced funds, giving investors the opportunity to participate in market growth. Over the long term, this dual structure helps individuals stay invested while working toward major life goals such as buying a home, funding children’s education, or planning retirement. To see how your investment can grow over time, you can use an online ULIP calculator to estimate your future returns based on different fund choices.

A Structured Approach to Long-Term Goals

One of the key reasons ULIPs are resonating with young investors is their ability to instil financial discipline. Regular premium payments encourage consistent investing, which is crucial for long-term wealth creation. Unlike short-term trading or sporadic investments, ULIPs promote a more structured and goal-oriented approach.

Flexibility is another important factor. Investors can switch between different fund options based on market conditions or changing life goals. This control allows them to actively manage their portfolio without disrupting their overall financial plan.

Why ULIPs Fit Today’s Investor Mindset

Modern investors are more informed and proactive. They want transparency, flexibility, and the ability to align investments with life stages. ULIPs cater to this mindset by offering:

A combination of protection and investment in one plan

The ability to adapt fund allocation as financial priorities evolve

Potential for long-term wealth accumulation through market participation

Products like HDFC Life Click 2 Wealth are designed keeping these expectations in mind, making them suitable for individuals who want a balanced and future-ready financial strategy.

Key Benefits of HDFC Life Click 2 Wealth

Wide Investment Choice: Select from 20 fund options to align with your risk appetite and financial goals

Flexibility & Cost Efficiency: Enjoy unlimited free fund switching with minimal charges (only fund management and mortality charges)

Enhanced Value: Benefit from a 1% premium1 addition to your fund for the first 5 years and features like premium waiver2, ensuring continuity of investment even in unforeseen situations

As financial priorities evolve, the need for solutions that combine security with growth becomes more important than ever. ULIPs, with their dual advantage, are well-positioned to meet this need, helping young investors build wealth while staying protected every step of the way.

ARN: DM/05/26/34289

Disclaimers:

1. For Single premium, the special addition is 1% of the Single premium at inception only.

2. This feature is available under the Premium Waiver option.

The Unit Linked Insurance products do not offer any liquidity during the first five years of the contract. The policyholders will not be able to surrender/withdraw the monies invested in Unit Linked Insurance Products completely or partially till the end of fifth year

HDFC Life Click 2 Wealth (UIN-101L133V03) is A Unit Linked Non-Participating Individual Life Insurance Savings Plan.

Life insurance coverage is available in this product. Unit Linked Life Insurance products are different from the traditional insurance products and are subject to the risk factors. The premium paid in Unit Linked Life Insurance policies are subject to investment risks associated with capital markets and the NAVs of the units may go up or down based on the performance of fund and factors influencing the capital market and the insured is responsible for his/her decisions. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited is only the name of the Insurance Company, HDFC Life is only the name of the brand and HDFC Life Click 2 Wealth (UIN: 101L133V03) is only the name of the unit linked life insurance contract. The name of the company, name of the brand and name of the contract does not in any way indicate the quality of the contract, its future prospects or returns. Please know the associated risks and the applicable charges, from your Insurance agent or the Intermediary or policy document of the insurer. The various funds offered under this contract are the names of the funds and do not in any way indicate the quality of these plans, their future prospects and returns.

For more details on risk factors, associated terms and conditions and exclusions please read sales brochure carefully.

HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101.

Registered Office: Lodha Excelus, 13th Floor, Apollo Mills Compound, N.M. Joshi Marg, Mahalaxmi, Mumbai 400 011. Tel No: (022)67516666.

The name /letter 'HDFC' in the name/logo of HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (HDFC Life) belongs to HDFC Bank Limited and is used by HDFC Life under licence from HDFC Bank Limited.

For more details on risk factors, associated terms and conditions and exclusions please read sales brochure carefully before concluding a sale.

BEWARE OF SPURIOUS PHONE CALLS AND FICTITIOUS/FRAUDULENT OFFERS

IRDAI or its officials do not involve in any activities of insurance business like selling insurance policies, announcing bonus or investment of premiums, refund of amounts. Policyholders or the prospects receiving such phone calls are requested to lodge a police complaint.

Product Disclaimer: In unit linked policies, the investment risk in the investment portfolio is borne by the policyholder. The Unit Linked Insurance products do not offer any liquidity during the first five years of the contract. The policyholders will not be able to surrender/withdraw the monies invested in Unit Linked Insurance Products completely or partially till the end of fifth year

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