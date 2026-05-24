How India’s Mid-Sized Businesses Are Rethinking IT And Cybersecurity Management

Indian IT infrastructure company 3C IT Solutions & Telecoms (India) Ltd. and cybersecurity specialist Cybernara have entered into a strategic partnership aimed at helping mid-sized businesses manage technology, security and compliance through a single service provider.

The alliance, branded as 3CITS-Cybernara, was formally announced in Pune on April 6.

Rising Cyber Threats Drive Demand for Integrated Services

The partnership comes at a time when Indian businesses are dealing with a sharp increase in cyber threats and stricter data protection requirements. According to government data, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) handled more than 29.44 lakh cyber incidents in 2025.

At the same time, the Digital Personal Data Protection Rules, notified in November 2025, have increased the focus on how companies collect, store and secure customer information.

These developments are prompting businesses to rethink how they manage IT systems, cybersecurity and regulatory compliance.

One Partner for Infrastructure, Cloud and Security

Many mid-market companies still work with multiple vendors for cloud migration, IT infrastructure, cybersecurity, compliance and software development. According to the company’s service strategy document, this creates operational inefficiencies and adds to “rising complexity, rising cost, and rising risk.”

The 3CITS-Cybernara partnership seeks to address this by offering a total one-stop solution; it integrates the entire technology journey—from initial hardware procurement and provisioning to cloud services, cybersecurity, and regulatory compliance under a single unified portfolio.

3CIT contributes expertise in end-to-end hardware lifecycle management and network infrastructure. By unifying these with Cybernara’s security suite, the alliance ensures that gaps in multi-vendor systems no longer result in the loss of business or productivity that often occurs when separate providers fail to sync.

Cybernara adds cybersecurity capabilities, including governance, risk and compliance (GRC), penetration testing, vulnerability assessments and managed security monitoring.

Focus on Compliance and Incident Response

The joint offering includes managed security operations centre (SOC) services, managed detection and response (MDR), SIEM monitoring, identity and access management, endpoint protection and virtual Chief Information Security Officer (vCISO) support.

These services are particularly relevant for organisations that must comply with CERT-In’s requirement to report certain cyber incidents within six hours of detection.

The partnership also plans to provide cloud strategy, migration, DevOps, platform engineering, custom software development, workflow automation and AI-enabled applications.

Targeting India’s Mid-Market Opportunity

The companies said the partnership is designed for businesses that need enterprise-grade technology and security capabilities but may not have large in-house IT and cybersecurity teams.

By combining infrastructure and cybersecurity under one operating model, 3CITS-Cybernara provides a single point of accountability from the moment of hardware purchase until its end-of-life, bridging the gap in the Indian market where fragmented vendor systems once caused operational friction.

As the company’s strategy document states, the goal is not just to sell technology components, but to secure and manage the future of clients.

(This copy has been produced by the Infotainment Desk)